BMC Confirms Budhwar Park Redevelopment Will Proceed After Fresh Budget Allocation, Rejects Claims Of Project Cancellation

Mumbai: The long-delayed beautification and illumination project at Budhwar Park seashore is finally set to move forward after funds were recently provisioned, the BMC administration has confirmed. Officials denied former BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar’s allegations and clarified that there is no plan to cancel the project.

Funds Lapse, Contractor Blacklisted Stalled Project

According to the civic body, the work stalled because the funds sanctioned in 2022-23 remained unutilised amid administrative procedures, tender-related timelines and the subsequent blacklisting of the appointed contractor. The project faced an additional setback when no budgetary allocation was made in 2023-24.

With financial provisions now in place, officials said the project will resume, bringing an end to the prolonged halt.

Last week, Narwekar, in a letter to Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, alleged that despite repeated assurances, the BMC has failed to carry out the redevelopment of Macchimar Nagar and now intends to scrap the project altogether. He further warned that if the tender is cancelled, the local fishing community will launch protests against the BMC. However, civic authorities have clarified that the project has not been closed. They stated that unauthorised structures were removed with the help of the district collector, Mumbai City, and boats were relocated with support from the local fishing community. After clearing site, work order was issued in February 2023.

Work Halted Due to Fund Lapse and Contractor Blacklist

“Although funds had been sanctioned for 2022-23, administrative procedures and the tender process delayed the issuance of the work order until February, leaving insufficient time to utilise the funds before the financial year ended in March 2023. No funds were allocated in 2023-24, which prevented financial scrutiny and draft approval. During the same period, the appointed contractor was blacklisted by the ‘D’ Ward office, bringing the work to a halt. With the required budget now finally provisioned, the project’s further process will continue, reaffirming that the project has not been closed,” said a civic official.

He further clarified that the boat parking facilities, gardens, seating areas, and projections were not part of the original proposal, and any action on these will depend on consultant recommendations, approvals from competent authorities, and available funds. The tender for the project was invited in November 2022, and the lowest bidder was appointed for works including plaza development, road improvements, stone paving, 3D painting, seating arrangements, electric poles, and related components. The Koliwada redevelopment project is also the initiative of Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. In March 2023, the BMC approved the design for the Machhimar Nagar makeover and allocated Rs. 3 crore for the first phase.

