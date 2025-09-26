Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains To Lash City Today; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 7 Districts On Konkan Belt

Mumbai Weather Today | Representative Image

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to scattered but intense showers on Friday morning, marking yet another day of wet weather across the Konkan belt. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for September 26, covering Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, warning of heavy rainfall in isolated parts of these districts.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rain with gusty winds 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Konkan-Goa and Madhya Maharashtra.

तपशीलवार जिल्हानिहाय हवामान अंदाज व चेतावणीसाठी कृपयाhttps://t.co/jw7yrf9chD भेट घ्या. pic.twitter.com/nMpDmL5dwq — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) September 25, 2025

Heavy Rain Forecast For Mumbai & Neighbouring Region

In Mumbai, steady downpours since early morning brought relief from the humidity. The day is expected to remain cloudy with intermittent spells of heavy rain. The IMD has forecast maximum temperatures between 29 and 30 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures hovering around 27 degrees.

Neighbouring cities are facing similar conditions. Thane has been under a yellow alert since morning, with continuous showers reported across the district. The weather department expects persistent rainfall throughout the day, accompanied by moderate to strong winds. In Navi Mumbai, areas like Vashi, Nerul, and Belapur saw heavy showers in the morning, which are likely to continue into the evening.

Palghar district has been experiencing heavy rainfall over the past two to three days, leaving several pockets waterlogged. The rain has not spared the rural and coastal parts of the district, where showers remained intense on Friday. The maximum temperature in Palghar is expected to stay between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius, lower than the usual seasonal average.

The southern Konkan region is also witnessing severe conditions. In Raigad, heavy rainfall on the Ghats has raised concerns of landslides, prompting warnings from local authorities. Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, meanwhile, are battling strong winds coupled with heavy showers, with the sea turning rough. Fishermen in these districts have been strictly advised to avoid venturing into the sea, given the choppy waters and hazardous conditions.

