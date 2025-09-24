This Falguni Pathak Fan Travelled From Kandivali To BKC, Paid 3 Times More To Watch The Garba Queen Perform On Navratri

Manali Thakkar |

The traditional MaKaBo stage at Borivali may miss Falguni Pathak, but fans are pulling out all stops to attend the Navratri Utsav with the Garba Queen at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

Manali Thakkar, 28, who attended Falguni's performance on September 24, thoroughly enjoyed herself at the Radiance Dandiya Navratri Utsav 2025. Raving about the arrangements at the Jio World Convention Centre, she shared: "There are proper parking facilities, and the food counters were located close to the main dance area. The payment system is quick, as it is cashless. If you don't want to stand in a queue and want to eat just the chaat or pizza, you can go to the counter, scan the QR code, place your order and get your food. It's more like a grab-and-go concept.

Falguni Pathak performing on-stage at the Radiance Dandiya Navratri Utsav 2025 |

Manali ended up paying around ₹1,600/- for a night. "There are pods which start at one lakh rupees," she mentions. "But, you can always take a regular pass and attend the show. At MaKaBo, I used to pay around ₹500 for a night. This is three times the cost."

But, despite the increase in ticket costs due to the venue change, the size of the crowd hasn't reduced. "The numbers are still the same. People, especially her fans, are willing to spend on her."

According to Manali, the artists who are now performing in Borivali are new faces for the residents. "So, we would rather pay a premium and attend Falguni's show. It's a dream for fans to watch her perform during Navratri. Due to the steep rates, people may not come to BKC daily, but they will try and attend her show at least 2-3 times this season."

Manali also reveals that for Navratri, there are die-hard fans of Falguni who have booked banquet halls in the suburbs and are live-streaming her YouTube videos, while dancing to her songs that are blasted from the high-tech speakers. "It saves them the time travelling all the way to BKC, and one must understand that not everyone can pay ₹1,600/- for one night," she says.

Manali has been attending Falguni's shows since 2019. "Back then, Falguni would perform at the Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex in Chikuwadi, Borivali."

But this year, she travelled all the way from Kandivali to BKC to watch Falguni perform. "It was worth my time. Everything was well-organised. There is no unnecessary crowding at the ticket counters, unlike Borivali, where they would be yelling and screaming as the crowd would try to buy last-minute tickets. Due to the rains, in Borivali, there was no proper path for the crowds to enter, and everything would be murky. Now, this year, as it is indoors, the experience is much better. Even while dancing, people weren't sweating that much, thanks to the air conditioning.

"I have been a Falguni fan and I enjoyed dancing to her popular songs like Mane Mavtar Male, Khodiyar Maa and Damar Vagya. This year, Falguni also played some Bollywood pieces like Hawa Hawa and a fusion piece of Aditya Gadhvi's Gotilo with Pasuri.

Speaking about the schedule followed at the BKC venue, she adds, "At 7:30 pm, the gates opened, the Maha Aarti took place around 8:30 pm, and around 9:30 pm, Falguni started performing. At 11:30 pm, there was a break of 30 minutes, and then the performance continued until 1:30 am."