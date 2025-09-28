BTS Leader RM Debuts Monochromatic Look & Blonde Hair At Star-Studded Milan Fashion Week - Video

RM at Milan Fashion Week | Image Courtesy: BTS Fanpage | X

Fashion weeks are known for their drama and statement-making moments, and this season in Milan, BTS leader RM, aka Kim Namjoon, stole the spotlight. Making one of his first high-profile appearances since completing military service, the rapper proved once again that his sense of style carries as much weight as his music.

RM stuns at Milan Fashion Week

Attending Bottega Veneta’s Spring/Summer 2026 showcase on September 27, RM oozed the brand’s demure elegance with a modern twist. The global ambassador opted for a monochromatic look featuring a beige crewneck paired with matching straight-leg trousers. Layered necklaces, chunky rings, and sleek shoes elevated the fit, while his freshly dyed blonde hair added an edgy pop against the muted tones.

For long-time followers, this was a full-circle moment. RM first represented Bottega Veneta in February 2023 before enlisting, and fans were thrilled to see him return to the fashion stage, this time with more confidence and flair.

'Main Event': ARMYs react

Within minutes of his appearance, social media was buzzing. Fans praised his look with comments on X (formerly Twitter) like, “He is literally the event!” and “A king’s entrance — he makes everything iconic.” Others couldn’t contain their excitement, calling him “unreal” and “effortlessly perfect.” For ARMY, this wasn’t just a fashion cameo; it was a long-awaited return to the global spotlight.

Star-studded front row

The Bottega Veneta show was one of the hottest tickets at Milan Fashion Week, not only for the debut collection of new creative director Louise Trotter but also for its A-list attendees.

Alongside RM, the front row boasted names like Stray Kids’ I.N, MEOVV’s Sooin, Michelle Yeoh, Julianne Moore, Uma Thurman, Jack Antonoff, Fai Khadra, and Vicky Krieps. Fashion icon Anna Wintour was also present, further cementing the show’s status as a season highlight.