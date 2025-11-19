 What Is Bloomscrolling: The Internet Trend Replacing Doomscrolling With Joy
Bloomscrolling is the uplifting alternative to doomscrolling, encouraging users to consciously choose positive, calming content instead of anxiety-inducing posts. By curating feeds with joyful videos, affirmations and nurturing creators, this trend promotes healthier digital habits and emotional well-being. Popular among younger users, bloomscrolling helps with gentle self-care and mental detox.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Canva

If the internet feels like a never-ending tunnel of chaos, you’re not alone. Most of us grab our phones for a quick update and end up drowning in stressful headlines, bad news, and negativity we didn't sign up for. Enter “bloomscrolling”—the gentler, happier cousin of doomscrolling, and the trend that’s slowly helping the internet breathe again.

Canva

What exactly is Bloomscrolling?

Bloomscrolling is the conscious act of searching for content that lifts your mood instead of draining it. While doomscrolling pushes you deeper into anxiety through an overload of negative stories, bloomscrolling encourages you to intentionally seek videos, posts, and creators that make you feel good. Think: puppy reels, wholesome friendships, affirmations, calming nature clips, slow-living routines, and creators who radiate warmth.

At its core, bloomscrolling is a digital detox strategy but softer. Rather than quitting the internet, you curate it so your feed becomes a place of comfort instead of chaos.

article-image

Canva

Why is this trend getting big now?

As Gen Z and millennials become increasingly aware of how digital consumption affects mental well-being, the shift towards mindful online behaviour has gained traction. Bloomscrolling gives people a sense of control in an overwhelming digital world. It’s essentially telling yourself: I deserve to feel calm, even online.

This shift is helping users rebuild a healthy emotional balance. By choosing content that inspires rather than agitates, people report feeling less anxious and more connected to themselves and others.

article-image

How to start Bloomscrolling

If your feed feels heavy, start by noticing how your scrolling sessions make you feel. If it’s mostly stress, make room for happier content.

Unfollow pages that spike anxiety.

Add creators who share uplifting messages.

Watch joyful videos when you feel overwhelmed.

Give yourself screen-time boundaries.

