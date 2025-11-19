What Is Sicko Leave? New Workplace Trend Takes Over Internet Before Travis Scott's Mumbai Concert

Travis Scott |

Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus World Tour is gearing up for a massive Mumbai stop on November 19, 2025, after a roaring debut in Delhi. As anticipation grows, young Indians are transforming a typical workday ritual into a viral cultural moment- taking “leave applications” and turning them into comedy gold inspired by the rapper.

Recognizing the phenomenon, BookMyShow Live has jumped right in with “Sicko Leave”, a digital campaign that channels fan frenzy straight into the workplace inbox.

The rise of the “Sicko Leave”

Gen Z in India has mastered the art of injecting personality into everyday communication. What used to be boring leave messages are now full-blown memes, dripping with sarcasm, pop references, and workplace humour.

BookMyShow Live has captured this vibe through a Sicko Leave Generator, a playful microsite that lets fans craft customised “excuse slips” explaining why they must take the day off, all to attend Travis Scott’s concert or simply soak in the hype.

Fans can generate quirky leave letters in seconds, share them instantly across Instagram, WhatsApp, and X

These digital notes have quickly turned into an essential pre-concert collectible, a way of saying, “Yes, I’m part of the moment.”

A playful prelude to the main event

BookMyShow Live’s Head of Marketing has highlighted that the idea behind Sicko Leave is to match Travis Scott’s bold creative universe- unfiltered, expressive and high-octane. The campaign gives fans the freedom to laugh, share, and hype the concert together. Many have sent the sicko leave email to their offices and it turned into a viral moment.

From corporate cubicles to classroom benches, everyone has a reason to request a “Sicko Leave” in November, because no one wants to miss one of India’s most electrifying concert nights.