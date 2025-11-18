 PM Modi Spotted Wearing A ₹60,000 Luxury 'Roman Baagh' Watch With 1947 One‑Rupee Coin On Dial: Know Which Brand Was It
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been seen wearing Roman Baagh watch, a luxury timepiece featuring an original 1947 one-rupee coin with the walking tiger symbol. The 43mm stainless steel watch uses a Japanese Miyota movement and reflects India’s heritage and Make in India spirit. Priced around ₹55,000–₹60,000, it highlights the growing excellence of homegrown Indian craftsmanship

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 03:30 PM IST
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again put the spotlight on Indian craftsmanship- this time through a remarkable wristwatch from the Jaipur Watch Company. The watch he has been seen wearing across several public appearances from September to November is the Roman Baagh, a timepiece that reflects heritage, innovation, and national pride.

A coin from 1947 becomes the heart of the design

What truly sets the Roman Baagh apart is the dial. It features an original 1947 one-rupee coin portraying India’s iconic walking tiger. This detail is more than just artistic- it represents the powerful transition India made the same year: stepping into independence and growing into its own identity. The design resonates strongly with the “Make in India” vision that PM Modi passionately endorses.

Modern engineering meets Indian heritage

The Roman Baagh is built with a bold 43mm case crafted from durable 316L stainless steel. Inside ticks a reliable Japanese Miyota automatic movement, known for smooth performance and everyday accuracy. A transparent case-back gives watch lovers a peek into the mechanics, while sapphire crystals (front and back) enhance scratch resistance. With 5 ATM water resistance, it remains elegant yet practical for daily wear.

Priced approximately between ₹55,000 and ₹60,000, the watch positions itself as an accessible entry into luxury horology while staying rooted in cultural storytelling. Its premium finish, attention to detail, and historical element make it far more than a casual accessory, it becomes a conversation starter.

A brand with a story

Founded by Gaurav Mehta, Jaipur Watch Company is known for transforming unique Indian memorabilia, coins, stamps, traditional motifs, into luxury timepieces. The brand has steadily gained recognition for redefining Indian luxury design in a market dominated by global names.

PM Modi wearing Roman Baagh

PM Modi wearing Roman Baagh |

By choosing the Roman Baagh, Prime Minister Modi highlights the growing excellence of homegrown brands. The watch stands as a proud reminder that Indian creativity and luxury craftsmanship are ready to shine on the world stage.

