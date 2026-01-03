World's Shortest Duration Flight: Passengers Take Less Than 1 Minute To Travel Between These Scottish Islands | Instagram @globepioneers

Even though flights and airways are considered one of the fastest travel options, sometimes it takes long hours and unexpected delays to reach the destination during air journeys. But, this Scottish interstate flight, which flies between two secluded islands, is the world's shortest duration air-travel, which would complete before you even realise.

The air journey operates between the Orkney islands of Westray and Papa Westray in Scotland. The distance between the two islands is 2.7 km, which can be covered in less than a minute and a half, while the record fastest time was barely 53 seconds. The average flight time is about 50 to 80 seconds.

Flights on this route first started in 1967 and soon earned the record for the world’s shortest scheduled flight. The service operates daily in both directions, except on Saturdays. It is being operated by Loganair which uses Britten-Norman BN2B-26 Islander aircraft, which can accommodate up to 10 passengers.

Over the years, the small-sized airports on these Orkney islands have become a tourist attraction and a topic of amusement for many who question the need for the airway and raise demand for a bridge which can connect the islands. But, the ground reality is different:

The reason why local authorities are avoiding building the bridge is the population of both the islands and the less frequent passengers on both the sides. According to the reports, the combined population of these islands is 600. Authorities suggest that building a bridge would be a costlier option than running an aviation service daily.

The route also has ferry services which connect the islands, but the commuters often choose airways over travelling in a boat, due to its quick and fast-paced services.

The flight is used almost like a bus and taxi service, especially for residents who commute for work daily or weekly. For some, the flight helps in connecting with the world outside and to fulfil their daily needs.