Travis Scott Mumbai Concert: Can One Enter The Venue Without An Official Wristband? Find Out Here!

Travis Scott | AFP File Photo

Mumbai is geared up for a wild, unforgettable night as global rap superstar Travis Scott arrives in the city for his highly-anticipated Circus Maximus concert. After setting Delhi on fire with a massive show last month, the rapper is ready to deliver his first-ever performance in Mumbai, and the excitement has reached absolute peak levels.

The energy around Mahalaxmi Race Course has been electrifying all day, with fans expecting the venue to erupt into full-blown “FE!N” mode once Travis hits the stage.

When & where

-Date: Wednesday, November 19

-Venue: Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai

-Gates open: 5:00 PM onwards with supporting acts

-Travis Scott on stage: Shortly after the curtain-raiser performances

The venue has been transformed into a massive festival-style space, complete with striking visuals, booming sound systems, and production fit for a global hip-hop spectacle.

Wristbands are mandatory: Entry rules you can’t ignore

BookMyShow, the event organiser, issued an important reminder for all attendees. You must carry your official wristband to enter the concert.

These wristbands are the only proof of entry and won’t be reissued if forgotten or misplaced. So double-check your essentials before heading out, no wristband means no entry, no matter what!

Carry a valid ID as well, and keep your digital ticket handy for quick verification.

What to expect inside

Fans can look forward to a high-octane performance featuring:

-Iconic hits like “SICKO MODE,” “Goosebumps,” and “FE!N”

-Pyrotechnics, live effects, and signature immersive visuals

-A loud, larger-than-life stage production worthy of the Circus Maximus name

This show is a huge moment for India’s music scene, bringing one of the world’s biggest hip-hop artists to the heart of Mumbai.

Tips before you leave for the venue

-Reach early to skip traffic jams and long security queues

-Wear comfortable shoes- lots of movement and standing expected

-Stay hydrated and follow venue rules on permitted items

-Charge your phone, but don’t forget to live in the moment