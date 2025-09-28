Jammu & Kashmir To Reopen Padshahi Park, Dagan Top And 10 More Tourist Destinations After Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Jammu & Kashmir administration has announced the reopening of 12 popular tourist destinations from Monday, September 29, in a major step to revive the region’s fragile tourism sector. These sites had been shut since the Pahalgam terror attack in April, which sent shockwaves through the tourism community and caused heavy losses to local businesses dependent on visitors.

Following the attack in Baisaran Valley, nearly 48 of the 87 key tourist sites across Kashmir were closed as part of heightened security measures. While some reopened gradually, many remained out of bounds, creating a vacuum in the state’s tourism-driven economy.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Destinations now open for visitors

The reopening is spread across both the Kashmir and Jammu divisions. Key attractions in Kashmir now welcoming tourists include Aru Valley, Rafting Point Yanner, Akkad Park, Padshahi Park, and Kaman Post. Meanwhile, in Jammu, travelers can once again visit Dagan Top (Ramban), Dhaggar (Kathua), and Shiv Cave in Salal (Reasi), among others.

This move is expected to bring relief not only to visitors eager to experience J&K’s natural beauty but also to the local economy that thrives on hospitality, transport, handicrafts, and adventure tourism.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Industry leaders welcome the decision

The announcement has been met with optimism by trade bodies and tourism stakeholders. The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir (CCIK) have urged the administration to extend the reopening to all remaining destinations.

Mr. Ravi Gosain, President of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), praised the initiative, calling it a “welcome signal of confidence” for both domestic and international tourists. He emphasized that tourism is the backbone of the region’s economy, supporting thousands of families directly and indirectly.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to Gosain, the combination of reopening attractions, enhanced security, and improved infrastructure can help Jammu & Kashmir reclaim its status as one of India’s most sought-after tourist hubs. He also called for consistent promotion campaigns and better collaboration between the government and private stakeholders to ensure tourists enjoy a safe and fulfilling experience.

Read Also Nora Fatehi's Plaid Corset Gown Steals The Show At Dubai Showcase

Tourism’s crucial role in J&K’s economy

Tourism is often described as the lifeline of Jammu & Kashmir, contributing significantly to local livelihoods. From houseboat owners on Dal Lake to hoteliers in Pahalgam and Gulmarg, and from guides to artisans, countless people rely on visitor inflow. The shutdown not only disrupted income but also created a sense of mistrust between locals and authorities.

The reopening of these 12 destinations is expected to reignite confidence among travelers while also reassuring the tourism industry that the valley is once again safe and open for exploration.