Nora Fatehi's Plaid Corset Gown Steals The Show At Dubai Showcase

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 28, 2025

Nora Fatehi attended Rahul Mishra’s Spring-Summer 2026 showcase in Dubai, where the designer unveiled his “Fresh” collection under AFEW Rahul Mishra

All images from Instagram

She turned the fashion presentation into her own runway moment, instantly commanding attention with her presence

Nora wore a pink plaid corset gown that highlighted her structured, powerful silhouette

She layered the look with a black-and-white checkered jacket, creating a striking contrast against the soft pink gown

Her look embodied the spirit of Fresh, which reimagined the classic Madras check with modern details like embroidery and dragonfly motifs

The ensemble blended strength and femininity, reflecting the balance of Mishra’s collection

Adding to the glamour, Nora used the occasion to launch her global single “Just a Girl” featuring Shenseea, cementing her dual identity as a fashion and music icon

