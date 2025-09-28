 Meryl Streep Meets Real Life Miranda Priestly, Anna Wintour While Shooting In Milan
In a surreal blending of fiction and reality, Streep-as-Priestly greeted Anna Wintour

Amisha Shirgave
Updated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 01:24 PM IST
The devil truly wore Dolce & Gabbana this weekend as Meryl Streep stepped back into her iconic role of Miranda Priestly for The Devil Wears Prada sequel. At Milan Fashion Week, Streep arrived front row at the Italian fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2026 show, draped in a glossy black vinyl trench and oversized sunglasses that screamed editorial power. She was escorted by security and joined by Stanley Tucci, reprising his role as Nigel, Runway’s razor-sharp art director.

In a surreal blending of fiction and reality, Streep-as-Priestly greeted Anna Wintour, Vogue’s editor-in-chief and the real-life inspiration behind the character. The viral moment set social media ablaze, with Vogue cheekily posting the clip on Instagram captioned: “Can you please spell Gabbana? Of course they can.”

Throughout the presentation, Streep and Tucci stayed firmly in character, eyes darting across the runway as models showcased the latest collection. Dolce & Gabbana’s press team confirmed the sequence was being filmed for inclusion in the movie. The setting cleverly nods back to the original 2006 film, where Anne Hathaway’s Andy famously stumbled on the line: “Can you please spell ‘Gabbana’?”

Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, aptly titled PJ Obsession, brought a playful twist to Milan Fashion Week. Models walked in rhinestone-studded pajamas, sheer lingerie, plush slippers, and brocade jackets layered with high heels and socks. The designs blurred boundaries between the private and public, merging sleepwear with high fashion spectacle.

The sequel, slated for a May 2026 release, reunites the original power cast: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. New additions include Kenneth Branagh, who plays Miranda’s husband. The story is set against the decline of print media, with Miranda Priestly facing fresh industry challenges. Meanwhile, Emily Charlton, once Miranda’s assistant, returns as a high-ranking executive at a luxury conglomerate, setting up a battle of influence with her former boss.

Filming across Milan has transformed the city into a cinematic stage. From Dolce & Gabbana’s runway to historic districts like Brera, the production has even called for 2,000 extras to recreate the world of high fashion. By anchoring its narrative in real fashion moments, the sequel promises to blur the line between cinema and couture just as stylishly as its predecessor.

