 Sobhita Dhulipala Stuns In Golden Shimmery Lehenga-Saree At Mumbai Event
Sobhita Dhulipala dazzled at a Mumbai event in a shimmering golden lehenga-saree while promoting Charlotte Tilbury’s bridal range. The actor paired the embellished ensemble with a statement choker, sleek half-up hairstyle and soft glam makeup. Her look blended modern silhouettes with traditional elegance, making a striking bridal fashion statement

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 06:16 PM IST
Sobhita Dhulipala turned heads at a recent Mumbai event, making a striking case for modern bridal glamour. The actor, who has been announced as the new face of Charlotte Tilbury’s bridal beauty range, stepped out to promote the label’s latest offering and delivered a fashion moment that blended tradition with contemporary elegance.

Sobhita Dhulipala shines in a gold bridal-inspired look

For the high-profile event, Sobhita embraced an all-gold ensemble that stood out for its intricate craftsmanship and fluid silhouette. She opted for a lehenga-saree hybrid, a style that combines the structured beauty of a lehenga with the effortless drape of a saree. The shimmering skirt featured dense sequin and beadwork, complemented by delicate net-tulle detailing along the hem. The design flowed into a floor-length, mermaid-inspired silhouette, accentuated by a low-waist cut that added a modern edge.

Statement blouse and saree-style draping

The golden skirt was paired with a matching blouse that elevated the look further. The blouse showcased a plunging sweetheart neckline and a sleeveless design, with sequinned tulle straps adding a touch of softness. Beaded tassels at the hem and a cropped fit highlighted Sobhita’s toned midriff, striking a balance between bold and elegant.

Completing the outfit was a sheer net dupatta, draped gracefully like a saree pallu. Finished with a sequin border and mirror embellishments, the dupatta added movement and sparkle, tying the entire ensemble together seamlessly.

Jewellery, hair and makeup details

Sobhita styled her look with carefully chosen statement jewellery. A gem-studded choker featuring ruby and multi-coloured stones took centre stage, paired with matching jhumkis, stacked bangles and statement rings. Her hair was styled in a sleek half-up, half-down look, with softly waved ends lending a romantic finish.

Her makeup leaned towards classic glam, defined eyes with smoky tones, kohl-lined lashes and winged eyeliner, paired with a luminous, dewy base. A black bindi added a traditional touch, while mauve lips, subtle blush and bronzer enhanced her features.

