Why Durga Pujo In Bengal Begins On Fifth Day Of Navratri?

Durga Pujo in Bengal is not just a festival; it is the lifeline of the city, blending devotion, culture, and grandeur. While Navratri celebrations begin across India from the first day of Ashwin Navratri, Durga Pujo in West Bengal traditionally starts from Shashti, the sixth day, with grandeur picking up from Panchami, the fifth day. Here’s why.

The mythological reason

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Durga’s arrival on Earth (Mahalaya) marks the beginning of her battle against Mahishasura, the buffalo demon. Mahalaya occurs a week before Pujo, but her actual descent into human homes begins on Panchami and Shashti. The first four days of Navratri are believed to be the preparation phase, while Shashti marks the unveiling of the goddess’s face in pandals, symbolizing her presence among devotees.

Cultural difference from other states

In most parts of India, Navratri emphasises fasting, Garba, or Dandiya Raas from Day 1 (Pratipada). However, Bengal celebrates Durga as Uma, the daughter returning to her maternal home. The celebration is not about nine days of austerity but about five days of festivity, from Shashti to Dashami. This reflects Bengal’s unique blend of devotion and cultural expression, where art, music, and community feasts dominate.

Ritualistic significance

From Panchami onwards, rituals like Bodhan (awakening of the goddess), Adhivas, and Amantran are performed. Shashti then witnesses Kalaparambho (formal beginning), followed by Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and finally Dashami when the goddess departs with Sindoor Khela and immersion.

Thus, while Navratri across India lasts nine days, Bengal’s Durga Pujo begins from the fifth day, rooted in mythology, cultural tradition, and historical evolution. It symbolizes not just worship but also the joyous homecoming of a daughter, making it one of the most vibrant celebrations in the world.