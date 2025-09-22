Bengalis Gather Outside Kolkata's Oldest Radio Stop To Listen To 'Mahalaya'

In a heartwarming viral video, a man captured the sight of dozens of people gathered outside Kolkata’s oldest radio shop in Kumortuli at 4 am on the first day of Navratri. The occasion was none other than Mahalaya, the traditional invocation that heralds the arrival of Goddess Durga. For Bengalis, Mahalaya is not just a ritual, it is an emotion that signals the countdown to Durga Puja.

What is Mahalaya?

Mahalaya, observed seven days before Durga Puja, marks the beginning of Devi Paksha. On this day, people across Bengal rise before dawn to tune in to the timeless radio broadcast of Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s recitation, Mahishasuramardini. The mesmerizing chants narrating the victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura have been aired for over nine decades, and the tradition remains intact. For many households, waking up early and listening together is a sacred way to welcome the Goddess.

Kumortuli, known as the potters’ hub of Kolkata where Durga idols are crafted, became the backdrop for this living tradition. The video shows people, young and old, standing in quiet reverence outside the radio shop, their faces lit with nostalgia and devotion. Despite smartphones, digital playlists, and streaming platforms, the magic of gathering around a radio still holds a unique charm.

The viral video

The internet quickly celebrated the moment, with users expressing joy at how such cultural ties continue to unite generations. Many remarked that in today’s fast-paced world, it was refreshing to see youth embracing an age-old custom with such sincerity.

For Kolkata, Durga Puja is more than a festival; it is the heartbeat of the city, a celebration of art, culture, and spirituality. This viral glimpse of Mahalaya morning serves as a reminder that traditions, when shared, only grow stronger with time.