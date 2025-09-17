First Look Of Maa Durga At Kolkata's Arjunpur Amra Sabai Club Revealed! Why This Popular Pandal Is A Must-Visit This Durga Puja

Kolkata’s Durga Puja is never just about artistry, it’s about storytelling, social awareness, and collective spirit. Among the city’s most talked-about pujas, Arjunpur Amra Sabai Club has once again raised the bar with a thought-provoking theme for 2025, blending creativity with community engagement.

Founded in 1973, this North Kolkata club has carved out its own identity as a hub of activist and participatory Durga Puja celebrations. Year after year, the club tackles contemporary issues through installations that merge protest, performance, and celebration. The result? A pandal that feels less like an exhibition and more like a public dialogue in motion.

Artist-led collaborations

This year, the spotlight shines on two celebrated names, Shovin Bhattacharjee and Shampa. Shovin introduces a striking stainless steel and kinetic energy installation, while Shampa’s idol brings tenderness and depth, symbolising the nurturing power of education. Together, their work emphasises how knowledge shapes young minds and empowers societies. This year's theme at the pandal is 'Mukho-Mukhi'.

The club is also known for inviting theme-makers like Bhabatosh Sutar, whose processional clay installations have transformed pandals into immersive spaces of living art. The philosophy here is simple: art is not for display alone, it’s for engagement and participation.

Community at the core

Unlike many pujas that remain largely spectator-driven, Amra Sabai Club ensures that locals and visitors are part of the creative process. From collaborative performances and live music to interactive rituals, the pandal becomes a stage where everyone contributes. This participatory model fosters not just devotion but also a deep sense of solidarity.

The Durga idol and her “offspring” are more than sacred figures here, they act as metaphors for community resistance, resilience, and shared strength. Every element of the pandal pushes visitors toward reflection, encouraging unity across divides.

A must-visit for 2025

Despite its modest neighborhood location, the Arjunpur Amra Sabai Club pandal attracts crowds from across the city. Media outlets consistently list it among Kolkata’s most important pandals to visit, calling it a beacon of new-age puja artistry with purpose.