International Samudra Manthan Awards 2025 Honours Maritime Excellence With Focus On Opportunities For National Growth

The 12th International Samudra Manthan Awards 2025, organised by the Samudra Manthan Foundation. |

Mumbai: The 12th International Samudra Manthan Awards 2025, organised by the Samudra Manthan Foundation, supported by the Directorate General of Shipping under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India, and partnered by Bhandarkar Publications, was held on November 18 and 19 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

Governor Urges Maritime Sector to Tap Northeast Potential

The ceremony was graced by the Vijay Kumar Singh, general (Retd.), Governor of Mizoram, as chief guest. Addressing the audience, Singh emphasised that opportunity is the greatest catalyst for national progress, noting that India’s only real gap lies in “not striking at the right opportunity at the right time.” He highlighted the vast potential of India's northeast—its talent, resources, inland waterways, and low power cost—urging the maritime community to embrace the region as a dynamic partner in India’s growth.

Capt. Vivek Bhandarkar, director, Samudra Manthan Foundation and chief executive officer, Bhandarkar Publications, welcomed the gathering under the theme 'Viksit Bharat, Shreshtha Sagar.' He reflected on the overwhelming success of the preceding two-day symposium and reaffirmed the Foundation’s mission of collaboration and industry upliftment.

A special felicitation marked 50 glorious years of Bhandarkar Publications, honouring the legacy of Prof. K R Bhandarkar.

The evening celebrated excellence across 16 award categories, honouring ports, shipping companies, terminals, logistics operators, technology innovators, training institutions, and women achievers-symbolic of the jewels that emerged from the legendary Samudra Manthan.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/