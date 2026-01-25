Mumbai: Gig & Platform Service Workers Union Announces Nationwide App Switch-Off Protest On January 26 | Representative Image

Mumbai: ​The Gig and Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) has announced a nationwide protest on January 26 against what they called "the ongoing exploitation and insecurity in the platform economy," and to demand recognition as workers and the enactment of a Central Gig Law.

​As part of this collective action, gig and platform service workers have been asked to switch off their respective apps on January 26, 2026, and hold an online protest. The union has also announced nationwide protests on February 3.

​The union alleged that gig and platform service workers engaged in sectors such as ride-hailing, food and grocery delivery, domestic services, beauty and wellness, logistics, e-commerce, and digital services are facing work-related abuse, including arbitrary blocking of worker IDs, opaque and unfair rating systems, income insecurity, lack of effective grievance redressal mechanisms, and unilateral changes in work policies without consulting workers. Women workers, in particular, face additional vulnerabilities related to safety, dignity, and legal protection, alleged Seema Singh, national president of GIPSWU.

​They alleged that women workers face abuse from customers when they demand fair payment, and situations often escalate into scuffles and physical assaults. Referring to videos currently circulating on social media, the union alleged that when these women workers report their grievances to the companies, the AI-managed response system does not provide help in time. Ultimately, women workers become victims of ID blocking, resulting in the loss of their livelihood, the union added.

​GIPSWU stated that the working conditions are a violation of the fundamental and constitutional rights of workers. The union referred to a statement by a director of an e-commerce platform that they terminate more than 5,000 workers every month.

​Despite repeated representations and formal demand letters submitted to the Government of India, including to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, these critical issues remain unresolved, said GIPSWU. They added that though the Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, recently announced the discontinuation of the 10-minute instant delivery system, no formal notification or written order has been issued.

"The absence of a written decision reflects that the government is avoiding taking concrete responsibility for addressing the broader and systemic issues faced by gig and platform service workers," said Nirmal Gorana, national coordinator of GIPSWU.

The Gig Worker’s Manifesto

​End Management by Algorithm

​Stop Arbitrary Bans: Ban instant ID blocking without due process.

​Human Oversight: Abolish automated "auto-assign" and predatory rating systems that dictate a worker’s livelihood.

​No worker should be penalised based on a customer complaint without the chance to defend themselves.

​Boost Base Pay: Increase commission rates to reflect the true cost of labor.

​No Hidden Fees: Ban "advance deductions" and upfront costs that eat into take-home pay.

​Operational Freedom

​End "Double Penalties": Abolish unfair cancellation fees and restrictive "time caps."

​Ditch the Bundles: Scrap forced bundle bookings and auto-assignments; let workers choose their tasks.

​Geographic Limits: Establish strict caps on work distances and delivery radii to prevent burnout.

​Safety and Health First

​The "Red Button": Integrate an immediate emergency response feature for medical crises.

Dignity in Health: Implement accessible menstrual leave and health support.

​A Seat at the Table

​No Consultation, No Implementation: Companies must consult workers before launching new projects or changing working conditions. No more surprise policy shifts.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/