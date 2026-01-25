 'State Protocol Not Politics': Sanjay Nirupam Defends Eknath Shinde-Pawar Presence At Chief Justice Suryakant Ceremony
Sanjay Nirupam has criticised opposition leaders for questioning the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar at a Bombay High Court felicitation ceremony honouring Chief Justice of India Justice Suryakant. Calling it state protocol and human courtesy, Nirupam said judicial respect must remain above political disputes and ongoing legal cases.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 12:34 PM IST
Shinde Sena leader and ex-Congress Member of Parliament (MP)  Sanjay Nirupam has launched a sharp attack on the opposition after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar attended a felicitation ceremony held in honour of Chief Justice of India Justice Suryakant at the Bombay High Court. Nirupam shared his views on social media platform X, criticising what he described as politically motivated outrage over a routine constitutional courtesy.  

Felicitation At Bombay High Court Sparks Political Row

Justice Suryakant was in Mumbai to attend a grand felicitation ceremony organised by the Bombay High Court. As the Chief Minister of Maharashtra was not present in the city at the time, Deputy Chief Ministers Shinde and Pawar attended the event, following established state protocol.

According to Nirupam, welcoming the Chief Justice and ensuring proper hospitality was not a political gesture but a responsibility rooted in constitutional tradition and governance norms. He stressed that such occasions demand dignity and respect, irrespective of ongoing political disputes.

Nirupam Slams Opposition For Questioning Protocol

Taking aim at opposition leaders, Nirupam criticised them for questioning the presence of Shinde and Pawar at the event. He pointed out that cases related to the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party name and election symbols are currently pending before the Supreme Court, and opposition leaders have linked this to their attendance.

Nirupam rejected this argument outright, stating that judicial courtesy cannot be abandoned simply because political matters are sub judice. He questioned whether basic human decency and institutional respect should be sacrificed due to legal proceedings involving political parties.

Court Courtesy Cannot Be Politicised, Says Leader

In his statement, Nirupam asked whether courts and constitutional authorities should distance themselves from elected representatives merely due to pending cases. He said that if there was any ethical or legal conflict, the Supreme Court itself would have issued clear instructions.

He added that no such directive exists and therefore the criticism lacks substance. Nirupam concluded by saying that dragging the judiciary into political point scoring reflects poorly on those raising objections and undermines the spirit of democratic institutions.

