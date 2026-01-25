 Maharashtra BJP Leader's Name Found On West Bengal Voter List, EC Issues Hearing Notice
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra BJP Leader's Name Found On West Bengal Voter List, EC Issues Hearing Notice

Maharashtra BJP Leader's Name Found On West Bengal Voter List, EC Issues Hearing Notice

A BJP district council candidate from Maharashtra, Ujjwala Burungle, has been found listed on the voter roll of Dubrajpur Municipality in West Bengal, despite already being registered in Nashik. The issue surfaced during the SIR process and sparked political tension, with TMC alleging fake voter entries and the BJP calling for an Election Commission probe.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 12:17 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra BJP Leader's Name Found On West Bengal Voter List, EC Issues Hearing Notice | IANS

Kolkata: The name of a BJP district council candidate from Maharashtra has been found on the voter list for Ward No. 12 of Dubrajpur Municipality in West Bengal's Birbhum district. According to district officials, the BJP leader has been issued a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing notice.

This incident sparked political tension in the area on Sunday.

It has been learned that the BJP leader, Ujjwala Burungle, is a resident of Nashik in Maharashtra. Her name is already included in the Maharashtra voter list in Nasik, and she was a BJP candidate in the 2026 District Council elections in that state. Now, her name has been found on the West Bengal voter list of 2025.

Read Also
'BJP Deserves Mumbai Mayor's Post,' Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
article-image

It was further learnt that she reportedly submitted an enumeration form during the SIR process and has now received a hearing notice due to discrepancies in her voter registration information. Her name is listed in Ward No. 12 of Dubrajpur Municipality in Birbhum.

FPJ Shorts
US: Massive Winter Storm Grounds Over 14,000 Flights, Emergency Declared In Multiple States
US: Massive Winter Storm Grounds Over 14,000 Flights, Emergency Declared In Multiple States
Mann Ki Baat's 130th Episode: PM Modi Urges Youth To Register As Voters On Turning 18, Says It Will 'Strengthen Democracy'
Mann Ki Baat's 130th Episode: PM Modi Urges Youth To Register As Voters On Turning 18, Says It Will 'Strengthen Democracy'
'Tom Cruise In The Real World': A Young Man Climbs 101-Story Taipei Skyscraper With No Ropes Goes Viral; Take A Look!
'Tom Cruise In The Real World': A Young Man Climbs 101-Story Taipei Skyscraper With No Ropes Goes Viral; Take A Look!
'State Protocol Not Politics': Sanjay Nirupam Defends Eknath Shinde-Pawar Presence At Chief Justice Suryakant Ceremony
'State Protocol Not Politics': Sanjay Nirupam Defends Eknath Shinde-Pawar Presence At Chief Justice Suryakant Ceremony

Following the development, the Trinamool Congress has claimed that fake names are being added to the voter list in West Bengal. They alleged that the BJP has been doing this to gain an advantage in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

The Trinamool further claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly made this allegation, and it is now proving to be true.

"The BJP wants to incorporate illegal voters in the voters' list of West Bengal. This is proof of that. We will ask the Election Commission to take notice and look into the matter," said a local Trinamool leader.

Read Also
'BJP Mistaken If It Thinks It Can Finish Shiv Sena,' Says Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
article-image

Countering the allegations, Anup Saha, the BJP MLA from Dubrajpur Assembly constituency, said, "The Election Commission will definitely investigate the matter. How her name is on the voter list in two places is subject to investigation. We will also ask the poll panel to look into the matter."

It was learnt that Ujjwala Burungle is a resident of Solapur in Maharashtra. Her husband had come to Dubrajpur in Birbhum, 17 years ago, for gold business. Her husband's name is Appa Shankar Burungle. That's how her name was registered in West Bengal's electoral rolls.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'State Protocol Not Politics': Sanjay Nirupam Defends Eknath Shinde-Pawar Presence At Chief Justice...
'State Protocol Not Politics': Sanjay Nirupam Defends Eknath Shinde-Pawar Presence At Chief Justice...
Maharashtra BJP Leader's Name Found On West Bengal Voter List, EC Issues Hearing Notice
Maharashtra BJP Leader's Name Found On West Bengal Voter List, EC Issues Hearing Notice
'Found Him Sitting Like Beggar': Mumbai Influencer Rescues Mentally Challenged Youth Who Was Lost;...
'Found Him Sitting Like Beggar': Mumbai Influencer Rescues Mentally Challenged Youth Who Was Lost;...
Mumbai: Special Court Rejects Release Of Toyota Glanza In Torres Jewellers Fraud Case, Deems It...
Mumbai: Special Court Rejects Release Of Toyota Glanza In Torres Jewellers Fraud Case, Deems It...
Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 25, 2026: IMD Predicts Clear Skies Yet Pollutants Hover Over The City...
Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 25, 2026: IMD Predicts Clear Skies Yet Pollutants Hover Over The City...