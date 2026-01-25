 Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Demands White Paper On Davos MoUs, Seeks Transparency On Investment And Job Creation Claims
Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan demanded transparency over MoUs signed during Davos visits, asking CM Devendra Fadnavis to release a white paper on actual foreign investments and jobs created. He said large figures without clarity mislead the public and stressed that real investment matters more than announcements.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 10:03 PM IST
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (L) & Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis (R) | File Pic

Mumbai: Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has said that criticism of the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Davos visit is not the core issue, but transparency is. If MoUs worth Rs 30 lakh crore have genuinely been signed, it is a welcome development for the state, as foreign investment is essential for Maharashtra’s industrial growth. However, Chavan cautioned that announcing large figures without clarity can mislead the public, as the truth eventually comes out. He therefore demanded that the Chief Minister Fadanvis should release a white paper detailing how many foreign industries actually came to Maharashtra through previous Davos visits, the real investment received, and the number of jobs created.

White paper demand

Raising questions through a post on social media, Chavan sought detailed answers regarding MoUs announced during previous Davos visits. He asked how many of those agreements actually resulted in industries being set up in Maharashtra, how much investment materialised on the ground, and how many jobs were ultimately created. According to him, these questions remain unanswered even today.

“Instead of grand announcements and impressive numbers, what truly matters is actual investment and the employment generated from it,” Chavan stated in his post.

Karnataka comparison

He also highlighted earlier observations made by Karnataka’s Industries Minister M. B. Patil, who had pointed out that the Karnataka government signs MoUs at Davos only with foreign investors and not with domestic companies. This approach, Chavan noted, has helped Karnataka attract significant foreign investment and achieve a higher per capita income compared to Maharashtra.

In this context, Chavan criticised the signing of MoUs with domestic corporate groups such as Adani and Lodha at an international forum like Davos, calling it contrary to the very purpose of a global investment summit. He described the practice as a “cruel joke” on the idea of attracting genuine foreign direct investment.

Youth concerns

Emphasising the concerns of unemployed youth in Maharashtra, Chavan said they need transparency, accountability and real job opportunities rather than events and headline-grabbing announcements. He therefore demanded that the Chief Minister release a white paper detailing how many foreign industries actually came to Maharashtra through previous Davos visits, the real investment received, and the number of jobs created.

According to Chavan, such a white paper is essential to build public trust and ensure accountability in the state’s investment claims.

