Uddhav Thackeray Rules Out Support To Shinde Sena In KDMC, Directs UBT Corporators To Sit In Opposition

Mumbai: UBT Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has made it clear that his party will not extend any support to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). The directive was given during a meeting with party corporators at Matoshree on Sunday.

Horse-trading fears

During the meeting, KDMC corporators expressed serious concerns over alleged horse-trading in the civic body. Several important decisions and instructions were communicated to the corporators, amid growing political uncertainty over the formation of power in the municipal corporation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Varun Sardesai informed the media that the party has decided to sit in the opposition in the KDMC. He said the corporators unanimously accepted the leadership’s decision to remain on the opposition benches and not align with either the Shinde Sena or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Victory mandate

“We fought the entire election against the Shinde Sena and the BJP. Our corporators have won with margins of 5,000 to 6,000 votes. Therefore, there is no question of supporting these parties. Shiv Sena (UBT) will play the role of a strong opposition in Kalyan-Dombivli,” Sardesai said after the meeting.

In the recent civic elections, the BJP-led Mahayuti had secured a dominant position in KDMC, with several candidates elected unopposed. The contest was seen as a prestige battle for BJP state president Ravindra Chavan and MP Shrikant Shinde. While the Mahayuti emerged strong overall, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena became the single largest party with 53 corporators, though it still requires additional numbers to form the ruling body.

Political developments took a dramatic turn after five Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) corporators extended support to the Shinde Sena, raising eyebrows across political circles. At the same time, four corporators from the Thackeray faction were reported to be unreachable, adding to the suspense and speculation.

Disciplinary warning

Addressing this issue, Sardesai warned of action against the four UBT corporators if they fail to complete the party registration process. “They contested and won the elections on our party symbol. If they do not attend the next meeting, disciplinary action will be taken. They must also think about how they will face voters over the next five years,” he said.

Sardesai also criticised the MNS for extending support to the Shinde Sena without prior discussion, stating that such decisions should have been deliberated with like-minded parties.

With these developments, it is now clear that Shiv Sena (UBT) will remain firmly in the opposition in KDMC, setting the stage for intense political activity in the civic body in the coming days.

