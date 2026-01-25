Four Uddhav Thackeray Faction Corporators Go ‘Not Reachable’ In KDMC; Missing Complaint Filed, Poster Campaign Launched

KDMC | file pic

A fresh political storm has erupted in Maharashtra’s Kalyan–Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) after four newly elected corporators from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) reportedly went “not reachable” soon after the civic election results. The party has filed a written missing complaint at the Kolsewadi Police Station raising concerns over the safety of the corporators and alleging possible political pressure.

Four Uncontactable Members

Out of the 11 corporators elected from the Thackeray faction in the KDMC elections four Madhur Umesh Mhatre, Kirti Rajan Dhone, Rahul Kot and Swapnili Kene — have been uncontactable since January 16, according to party sources. Their sudden disappearance from public view has created anxiety among party leaders, supporters and family members.

Police Complaint Submitted

A delegation led by Sharad Patil, Kalyan East district chief submitted a formal complaint to the police urging immediate intervention. The complaint expresses fears of coercion, inducement or illegal confinement, particularly in the backdrop of intense post-poll political negotiations over power equations within the civic body.

Demand For Probe

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has demanded that police initiate a comprehensive search operation, including analysis of CCTV footage call detail records (CDRs), mobile tower locations and financial transaction trails to ascertain the whereabouts of the missing corporators. Party leaders have also questioned the delay in police action, alleging administrative inaction.

Raut Issues Warning

Reacting strongly senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut warned that if authorities fail to trace the corporators the party would take the matter to the streets. Acting on this warning party workers on sunday to launched a poster campaign across Kalyan East displaying photographs of the missing corporators and appealing to the public for information.

Also Watch:

Families Seek Help

Family members and relatives of the corporators have also approached the police seeking urgent assistance and expressing concern for their safety. The incident has reignited debates over law and order political ethics and the safety of elected representatives in the state.

Political Tensions Rise

As the political temperature in KDMC rises opposition parties have demanded transparency in the investigation, while the ruling establishment has remained largely silent. The outcome of the police probe is now being closely watched, as it could significantly impact the unfolding political scenario in Kalyan–Dombivli.

