 'Found Him Sitting Like Beggar': Mumbai Influencer Rescues Mentally Challenged Youth Who Was Lost; Reunites Him With Family - Watch Video
A Mumbai man’s simple walk turned into a powerful act of kindness when he helped rescue a physically and mentally challenged 20-year-old boy mistaken for a beggar. Using one crucial clue, he coordinated with police to reunite the boy, missing since December 21, with his family in Jharkhand

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 11:52 AM IST
What began as a routine walk with his dog in Mumbai turned into a life-changing moment for social media influencer Karan Joshi. A video shared by him has now gone viral, showing how one act of compassion helped reunite a missing young man with his family after weeks of uncertainty.

Joshi noticed a physically and mentally challenged boy sitting alone on the street. Most passersby ignored him, assuming he was a beggar. Some even advised Joshi to walk away, saying such sights were common in the city. But what stood out to him was the boy’s condition, his leg was badly swollen, and he appeared scared, exhausted, and helpless.

Choosing humanity over indifference

Trusting his instincts, Joshi decided to help. He arranged fresh clothes, took the boy to a barber, and ensured he received medical attention. Doctors observed that the young man was extremely fragile and avoided giving injections after he repeatedly said he wanted to die. Joshi later described him as someone whose body was worn down and whose mind had clearly suffered from prolonged neglect.

A name, but no direction home

When asked his name, the boy answered clearly, Om Prakash. However, questions about where he came from were met with silence. Several visits to the police station initially led nowhere, as the boy could not recall any details. Despite the lack of progress, Joshi refused to abandon him, convinced that leaving a special child back on the streets was not an option.

One word that changed the story

After hours of silence, Joshi casually mentioned a few place names. Suddenly, the boy spoke a single word, “Hariharganj.” A quick search revealed it was a location in Jharkhand. Acting without delay, Joshi shared the information with the Jharkhand Police via WhatsApp, coordinating with the Navi Mumbai Police as well.

Soon after, Joshi received a call confirming that the boy’s family had been traced. Om Prakash, a 20-year-old who had been missing since December 21, was finally found. He had lost his mother at the age of five and required special care. By the end of the same day, his family arrived to take him home, ending weeks of anxiety and heartbreak.

Internet applauds a rare act of kindness

As the video spread online, it triggered an emotional response. Social media users praised Joshi for noticing someone others ignored. Many called the moment a reminder that kindness still exists, with comments saying, “We made the right people famous.” Another user said, "This is whyyy social media is also so useful no other way he could meet his family so early and easily so much respect to you all for doing such a great work."

Joshi later explained that he shared the video for only one reason, to inspire others to help someone in need. He said if even one person chooses compassion after watching it, then the story would have truly served its purpose.

