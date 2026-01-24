'Jobless Bihari Launda Naach': Youngsters Dance To Priyanka Chopra's 'Teri Dulhan' While Circling A Bike At Patna Marine Drive

A video from Bihar’s capital has set off a heated debate on social media after a group of youngsters was spotted performing a choreographed dance around a motorcycle on a public road. The incident reportedly took place on Loknayak Ganga Path, popularly known as the Patna Marine Drive Expressway.

The clip, which has gone viral across platforms, has drawn sharply divided reactions, with critics calling the act irresponsible and others defending it as harmless self-expression.

What the viral video shows

The video features nearly 15 youngsters dancing in sync around a motorcycle equipped with flashing, multicoloured lights. The group performs to a Bollywood track while standing along the parking stretch of the expressway. Two young girls and a small boy are also seen participating in the routine.

Several onlookers can be noticed watching from the side as traffic continues to move in the background, suggesting the performance was not taking place in the middle of the carriageway.

Social media criticism and sharp remarks

Soon after the clip surfaced online, it attracted criticism from multiple users, especially on X (formerly Twitter). One user alleged that a major public infrastructure project meant for daily commuting was being misused for social media reels, linking the act to unemployment and poor civic sense.

Others echoed similar sentiments, calling public roads unsuitable for dance performances and questioning why such activities were being encouraged on an expressway built at a cost of thousands of crores. Some comments sarcastically suggested that the stretch had turned into a “reel-shooting zone.”

Supporters push back against the backlash

However, a significant number of users stepped in to counter the criticism. Several pointed out that the group appeared to be dancing in a designated parking or viewing area rather than obstructing traffic.

Others praised the coordination and energy of the dancers, with many singling out the young child in the group for his confident moves. A few users argued that creating reels is a nationwide trend and unfairly stereotyping Bihar’s youth reflects bias rather than genuine concern.

Some commenters also highlighted that JP Ganga Path has multiple parking bays designed for people to stop, enjoy the river view, and spend time without disrupting traffic flow.

Police respond to viral clip

As the video continued to gain traction, Patna Police acknowledged the matter. Officials confirmed that the footage has been forwarded to the concerned local authorities for verification and appropriate action, if required.

While the investigation is underway, the incident has reignited a broader conversation around public space usage, youth culture, and how viral moments from Bihar are often viewed through a harsher lens online.