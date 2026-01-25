 After Written Apology Over ‘Green Mumbra’ Remark, Sahar Shaikh Uses ‘Kaisa Haraya’ Phrase In Public
The ‘Kaisa Haraya’ controversy resurfaced after AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel asked newly elected Mumbra corporator Sahar Shaikh to repeat the slogan following her win. Sahar alleged media targeting, thanked supporters, and reiterated her apology over the ‘green Mumbra’ remark, which had led to police action and political backlash.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Politics: AIMIM's Youngest Councillor Sahar Shaikh Apologizes For 'Paint Mumbra Green In Next 5 Years' Remark | File Photo

A fresh political stir erupted in Mumbra after AIMIM leader and MP Imtiaz Jaleel prompted newly elected corporator Sahar Shaikh to repeat her controversial slogan, ‘Kaisa haraya’, following her recent electoral victory. The remark, which had earlier triggered sharp reactions, resurfaced during an interaction with the media, drawing renewed attention to the controversy surrounding her victory speech.

When reporters questioned her, Sahar said that she is not giving statements because she is under any pressure. However, moments later, she repeated the phrase ‘Kaisa haraya’ in a sarcastic tone, teasing the opposition and reigniting the debate that had dominated headlines in recent days.

Claims Of Targeting By Media

Addressing the media, Sahar alleged that she had been unfairly targeted. “The national media has been surrounding me for the past three days with false allegations,” she said. She also expressed gratitude towards those who supported her during the controversy. “Many non Muslim Hindu brothers and sisters made videos for me and uploaded them on social media. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” she added.

The Statement That Sparked Controversy

The 22-year-old corporator from Mumbra had earlier courted controversy during her victory speech by stating that she would make the whole of Mumbra green. The remark was widely perceived as inflammatory and led to strong reactions from political rivals.

Following the speech, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya lodged a complaint at the Mumbra police station, alleging that the statement had hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. Sahar was subsequently summoned twice by the police for questioning in connection with the case.

Written Apology Submitted

Somaiya later informed that Sahar Shaikh had submitted a written apology to the police. In her apology, she stated that she had no intention of hurting anyone’s feelings. “My party’s flag is green, but I will continue to work for India’s tricolour for the rest of my life,” she wrote.

Somaiya Accepts Apology, Targets AIMIM

Speaking to the media, Somaiya said, “Sahar is a 22-year-old young girl. She has apologised. We accept her apology.” However, he launched a sharp attack on AIMIM, accusing the party of radicalising the youth and attempting to polarise society. He asserted that the government would not tolerate any attempt to disturb communal harmony in Mumbai.

