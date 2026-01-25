'Kya Cute Ladkiyaan Hain': Mumbai Woman Captures Stunning Views Of Lollapalooza At Mahalaxmi Racecourse From Her Balcony | WATCH

'Blinkit Mujhe Waha Drop Karo Please': Mumbai Woman Can't Get Over Lollapalooza Concert, Captured From Her Balcony | WATCH | Instagram @miss_march_gaming

Lollapalooza India 2026 has officially taken over Mumbai this weekend, and visuals from the iconic music festival are flooding social media as thousands of fans gather at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. With the two-day global music festival unfolding just ahead of Republic Day, Day 1 witnessed a massive crowd and electrifying performances.

Among the many viral moments from the festival, one particular video has caught the Internet’s attention for its candid charm. A Mumbai woman, residing in a building close to the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, shared a clip capturing breathtaking aerial views of the festival straight from her balcony. The video shows a sea of crowd packed around the main stage, dancing, singing and soaked in the Lollapalooza energy.

WATCH VIDEO:

Reacting to the scene below, the woman can be heard expressing her excitement and curiosity in a humorous tone. Unaware of the ongoing music festival, she jokingly asks, “Yeh jaam kiske naam hain? Kitne saare log hain yaha! Mujhe bhi waha jaana hain, koi mujhe waha le chalo… kitni cute-cute ladkiyaan hain yaha,” before cheekily adding, “Blinkit wale bhaiya please mujhe waha drop kardo.”

Her relatable FOMO (fear of missing out) struck a chord with netizens, who flooded the comments section with laughs and memes. Many users joked about wanting the same balcony view, while others praised the scale of the crowd and festive atmosphere.

About Lollapalooza India

Lollapalooza India 2026 is taking place on January 24 and 25 at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Featuring over 40 artists across four stages, the festival brings together global and Indian music acts, making it one of the biggest music events in the country this year.