Sanjay Raut Breaks Silence On Cancer Diagnosis Before Diwali, Painful Treatment And Why Marathi Politics Still Matters Most

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut | ANI

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, known for his sharp political commentary and aggressive stance against rivals, has revealed that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer shortly before Diwali 2025. Raut, who had remained out of public view for several weeks, spoke candidly about his health and political views during an interview on ABP Majha’s programme Majha Katta.

Diagnosis Before Diwali

Raut said he initially ignored the symptoms, believing the discomfort was caused by his demanding schedule and lack of rest. It was his brother, MLA Sunil Raut, who insisted on blood tests, leading to the discovery of cancer.

“A few days before Diwali, I was suddenly diagnosed with cancer. I thought it was exhaustion, travelling late nights and sleeping late. The blood report revealed stomach cancer,” Raut said.

Treatment During The Festival

Despite the shock of the diagnosis, Raut said he accepted the news calmly. However, his family insisted on immediate hospitalisation. Chemotherapy and radiation began during the Diwali period, leaving little room for celebration.

“The treatments were given right during Diwali. They were extremely painful. But my family did not listen when I said my schedule was already planned,” he recalled.

Treatment Worse Than The Disease

Describing the physical toll of the treatment, Raut said the process was more difficult than the illness itself. For nearly six weeks, he remained confined either at home or in hospital.

“You cannot even drink water. It is that painful. But I am trying to recover,” he said, adding that he is gradually regaining strength.

Sharp Political Remarks

Alongside his health update, Raut made strong political statements, claiming the recent election results showed that Marathi voters stood firmly behind the Thackeray faction. He said the ruling BJP and the Shinde group gained seats mainly in areas dominated by non Maharashtrian voters.

“The sons of the soil of Mumbai remained with the Thackeray faction. That gives me satisfaction,” Raut said.

On Thackeray Brothers Coming Together

Raut dismissed suggestions that he played a role in reuniting Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray. He described their reunion as an emotional decision driven by concern for Maharashtra and Marathi identity.

“They came together because they wanted to. The feeling was that Marathi people want unity. If we do not unite, they will not forgive us,” Raut said, calling the moment a natural coming together of family and ideology.