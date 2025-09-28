Mumbai Rains: Indigo, SpiceJet Caution Passengers Over Traffic & Delays | Representational Image

Mumbai continued to reel under heavy rains on Sunday, prompting airlines SpiceJet and IndiGo to issue travel advisories for passengers heading to the city’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

SpiceJet, in its advisory, urged passengers to monitor live traffic updates and flight status before leaving for the airport. “Due to bad weather (rain) in Mumbai, traffic congestion is expected. Passengers travelling to the airport are requested to keep a tab on live traffic and flight status, and plan their journey accordingly,” the airline said in a post on X.

IndiGo also echoed similar concerns, highlighting the impact of the incessant showers on road movement. “The showers have not taken a break in Mumbai, and neither has the road congestion. Traffic towards the airport is currently slower in several areas. We recommend planning your commute in advance and checking your flight status before heading out,” the airline stated. IndiGo further assured passengers that its airport teams were on the ground to assist travellers.

Our… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) September 28, 2025

The airlines’ advisories come as the city battles yet another day of relentless rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Raigad and Palghar districts, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. An orange alert is in place for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

Waterlogging, traffic snarls and disruptions to local train services are likely, with the rain forecast to intensify later in the day.

Palghar district has been particularly affected, where heavy rains have pushed some rivers close to the danger mark. The administration has appealed to residents to remain indoors unless necessary and to stay away from coastal areas.

As the Konkan belt remains under the grip of monsoon fury, authorities have urged citizens to exercise caution while stepping out. Travellers, in particular, have been advised to factor in longer commute times and monitor official airline updates to avoid last-minute inconveniences.