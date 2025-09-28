 Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Virtually Launches 'Brush Of Hope' Helpline For Cyberbullying Victims
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Virtually Launches 'Brush Of Hope' Helpline For Cyberbullying Victims

Brush of Hope was started by Dr Sheetal Gagrani, wife of municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, who faced the dark reality of cyberbullying when her own niece, Swara (24), died by suicide after being unable to withstand constant online harassment by a 23-year-old chartered accountant and MBA student from Telangana.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
IPS Yashasvi Yadav, Dr Sheetal Gagrani, IPS Satyanarayan Choudhary, Sonali Bendre, Jackky Bhagnani, and other dignitaries at the launch of Brush of Hope app and website in Worli, Mumbai, supporting cyberbullying and online abuse victims. | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday evening virtually inaugurated a helpline started by city NGO Brush of Hope to help victims of cyberbullying.

Inspiration Behind Brush of Hope

Brush of Hope was started by Dr Sheetal Gagrani, wife of municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, who faced the dark reality of cyberbullying when her own niece, Swara (24), died by suicide after being unable to withstand constant online harassment by a 23-year-old chartered accountant and MBA student from Telangana. She was among 50 women targeted by him.

Dr Gagrani tracked down the man with the help of the cyber police and then decided to take concrete steps to help victims of cyberbullying, working closely with the Maharashtra Cyber Police. Fadnavis complimented Dr Gagrani for starting Brush of Hope and launching the much-needed helpline.

article-image

Services Offered by the Helpline

Brush of Hope has set up a dedicated helpline, 022-65366666. Often, victims are reluctant to approach the police, so they can dial the helpline where trained staff assist with filing complaints, provide psychological counseling, legal support, and emotional assistance for victims of cyberbullying, sextortion, online abuse, and their families. The helpline has already received 3,500 calls. The organization also conducts awareness campaigns in schools. The cyber police can be contacted on 1945.

Support from Prominent Figures

Cyber Police Chief Yashaswi Yadav, IPS, Joint Police Commissioner Satyanarain Chowdhury, actress Sonali Bendre, actor Jackie Bhagnani, and others spoke at the launch event and applauded Dr Gagrani and her team for their initiative.

