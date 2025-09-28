Mumbai: Braving Heavy Rains, Dadar Residents Protest Fish Market Chaos, Demand Permanent Removal - Video |

Mumbai: Despite the police denying permission for the protest, bracing the heavy rainfall, the residents of Swarajya CHS and nearby are have started demonstrations demanding permanent removal of Dadar fish market from Senapati Bapat Marg. The residents have been demanding relocation of the fish market from Senapati Bapat Marg to alternate plot identified by the BMC.

Since the closure of Elphinstone Bridge, the traffic issues in the area have multiplied and the fish market is adding to the chaos, the residents say. The British-era Elphinstone Road Bridge, now Prabhadevi, has been shut from September 12 due to safety concerns and will be demolished.

#WATCH | #Mumbai: Despite heavy rains and denial of police permission, residents of Swarajya CHS protest demanding permanent relocation of #Dadar fish market from Senapati Bapat Marg. The closure of Elphinstone Bridge has led to chaos and frequent traffic congestion in the area.… pic.twitter.com/jxgFTaMzrQ — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 28, 2025

Heavy Police Security Deployed

Heavy police security is deployed to ensure situation does not go out of control. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA from Mahesh Sawant has come in support of the protest. The protestors say that they will boycott the upcoming BMC elections if the fish market is not removed.

Civic activist from Dadar, Chetan Kamble, said that the senior police inspector of Dadar police station had denied permission to Swarajya CHS to protest near the fish market, stating that protests are allowed at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai. However, the residents have started their demonstrations at outside the society near the fish market itself.

The fish market at the Senapati Bapat Marg is planned for permanent relocation to the redevelopment Crawford market in South Mumbai. However, the market is not ready for occupancy.

The BMC, meanwhile has identified a plot nearby for the temporary relocation of the Dadar fish market, but no official reason is given as what is delaying the relocation. The officials from the BMC Markets department and the G-North ward recently inspected the plot too. However, no decision has been taken till now as when and where the fish market will be relocated.

"The Elphinstone Bridge demolition has already thrown Dadar–Parel–Prabhadevi into unprecedented gridlock, choking emergency routes and daily life," Kamble added. Another resident said, "Even if the fish market is shifted to a nearby plot, their trucks will continue to be parked on the road. The fish market should be located at a place where their transport vehicles can be accommodated."

