 Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorms Lash City; IMD Issues Orange Alert Along Konkan Belt
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall. For September 28, a red alert has been issued for Raigad district and the ghats of Pune, while districts including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Satara and Kolhapur will remain under orange alert

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 08:48 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorms Lash City; IMD Issues Orange Alert Along Konkan Belt

Mumbai: The city woke up to a wet morning on Saturday as heavy rains and thunderstorms swept across Mumbai and adjoining areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Meanwhile, Palghar district has been placed under a yellow alert.

According to the weather forecast, skies over Mumbai and its suburbs will remain cloudy, with continuous heavy showers and the possibility of very heavy rainfall in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 29°C and 24°C, respectively, slightly below normal for this time of year.

Rain Impact Across The Region

In Thane and Navi Mumbai, including areas like Nerul, Vashi, Belapur, Kalyan, and Dombivli, intense downpours have already been reported. Waterlogging is expected in low-lying areas, and the IMD has advised residents to avoid stepping out unnecessarily due to the possibility of traffic disruptions.

In Palghar district, intermittent heavy showers are likely to continue throughout the day. Officials have cautioned about the rising water levels in rivers and waterlogging in farmlands, which could affect crops. Daytime temperatures in the district are predicted to range between 25°C and 28°C.

The Konkan belt, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, is also under an orange alert. Heavy rains have lashed the ghats in Raigad, heightening the risk of landslides. In Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, torrential downpours accompanied by strong winds have been reported. The sea remains rough, and fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the waters.

IMD Issues Extended Forecast

The IMD has also warned of widespread rainfall activity across Konkan, Marathwada, and the ghat areas of Central Maharashtra between September 27 and 29. The forecast mentions the likelihood of isolated extremely heavy rainfall in some pockets.

For September 28, a red alert has been issued for Raigad district and the ghats of Pune, while districts including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Satara and Kolhapur will remain under orange alert during the period.

