Mumbai News: BMC And Private Agency Successfully Collect & Recycle 21,000 Kg Of E-Waste Across City In 5 Months

E-waste, including laptops, mobile phones, and refrigerators, being collected and recycled as part of BMC’s city-wide initiative | Representational Image

Mumbai: A private agency along with the BMC has successfully collected and recycled 21,000 kg of e-waste over the past five months. This includes 5,000 kg from households, 10,000 kg from various godowns across the city, and 6,000 kg from industrial sources.

Launch of Dedicated Collection System

Previously, there was no dedicated system for the separate collection of e-waste. In May 2025, the Electro fine Recycling Pvt. Ltd., started collecting mobile phones to chargers, laptops, tablets, televisions, refrigerators, earphones, and modems from residential societies, schools, corporates, govt offices and small businesses, among other establishments.

How the Collection Works

Once the establishment registers for the collection service, the firm will schedule a pickup. The firm will also pay a token amount depending on the category of e waste to the establishment from where the waste is being collected. The firm collect electrical and electronic items and sent to two contres outside the city, where they are processed or refurbished.

Also Watch:

Student Awareness and Exhibitions

The firm recently organised an exhibition at a civic-run school, showcasing innovative student projects focused on e-waste reuse, recycling, and responsible disposal. Since the launch of the initiative, approximately 5,000 kilograms of e-waste were collected in May, with the figure rising to around 7,000 kilograms by August.

E-Waste Collection Breakdown (As per BMC Data)

. General Public: 5,353.7 kg

. Industrial Sector: 6,182.24 kg

. Warehouses & Storage Facilities: 10,040 kg