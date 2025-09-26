 Mumbai News: BMC And Private Agency Successfully Collect & Recycle 21,000 Kg Of E-Waste Across City In 5 Months
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BMC And Private Agency Successfully Collect & Recycle 21,000 Kg Of E-Waste Across City In 5 Months

Mumbai News: BMC And Private Agency Successfully Collect & Recycle 21,000 Kg Of E-Waste Across City In 5 Months

A private agency along with the BMC has successfully collected and recycled 21,000 kg of e-waste over the past five months. This includes 5,000 kg from households, 10,000 kg from various godowns across the city, and 6,000 kg from industrial sources.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 09:56 PM IST
article-image
E-waste, including laptops, mobile phones, and refrigerators, being collected and recycled as part of BMC’s city-wide initiative | Representational Image

Mumbai: A private agency along with the BMC has successfully collected and recycled 21,000 kg of e-waste over the past five months. This includes 5,000 kg from households, 10,000 kg from various godowns across the city, and 6,000 kg from industrial sources.

Launch of Dedicated Collection System

Previously, there was no dedicated system for the separate collection of e-waste. In May 2025, the Electro fine Recycling Pvt. Ltd., started collecting mobile phones to chargers, laptops, tablets, televisions, refrigerators, earphones, and modems from residential societies, schools, corporates, govt offices and small businesses, among other establishments.

How the Collection Works

FPJ Shorts
Snapchat Sees Strong Momentum In India’s Creator Ecosystem
Snapchat Sees Strong Momentum In India’s Creator Ecosystem
ED Files Supplementary Prosecution Complaint Against Raj Kundra In ₹6,606 Crore Bitcoin Scam
ED Files Supplementary Prosecution Complaint Against Raj Kundra In ₹6,606 Crore Bitcoin Scam
Mumbai Crime: 27-Year-Old Drug Peddler Arrested For Attacking Sakinaka Police Team With Knife, 2 Officers Injured
Mumbai Crime: 27-Year-Old Drug Peddler Arrested For Attacking Sakinaka Police Team With Knife, 2 Officers Injured
CCPA Slaps ₹2 Lakh Fine On FirstCry For Misleading Ad, Unfair Trade Practices
CCPA Slaps ₹2 Lakh Fine On FirstCry For Misleading Ad, Unfair Trade Practices

Once the establishment registers for the collection service, the firm will schedule a pickup. The firm will also pay a token amount depending on the category of e waste to the establishment from where the waste is being collected. The firm collect electrical and electronic items and sent to two contres outside the city, where they are processed or refurbished.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Hosts E-Waste Management Exhibition To Promote Recycling Awareness In Curry Road
article-image

Student Awareness and Exhibitions

The firm recently organised an exhibition at a civic-run school, showcasing innovative student projects focused on e-waste reuse, recycling, and responsible disposal. Since the launch of the initiative, approximately 5,000 kilograms of e-waste were collected in May, with the figure rising to around 7,000 kilograms by August.

E-Waste Collection Breakdown (As per BMC Data)

. General Public: 5,353.7 kg

. Industrial Sector: 6,182.24 kg

. Warehouses & Storage Facilities: 10,040 kg

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: 27-Year-Old Drug Peddler Arrested For Attacking Sakinaka Police Team With Knife, 2...

Mumbai Crime: 27-Year-Old Drug Peddler Arrested For Attacking Sakinaka Police Team With Knife, 2...

Thane News: CPCA Faces Second Legal Notice Over Denial Of Admission, 'Improper Treatment' Of Stray...

Thane News: CPCA Faces Second Legal Notice Over Denial Of Admission, 'Improper Treatment' Of Stray...

Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Warns For Increased Rainfall Activity Across State Until September...

Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Warns For Increased Rainfall Activity Across State Until September...

Mumbai: Cuffe Parade Police File Major Fraud And Money Laundering Case Involving Forged Signatures...

Mumbai: Cuffe Parade Police File Major Fraud And Money Laundering Case Involving Forged Signatures...

Maharashtra News: MSRTC Opens 13,000 Acres For Long-Term PPP Development, Plans Modern Bus Ports And...

Maharashtra News: MSRTC Opens 13,000 Acres For Long-Term PPP Development, Plans Modern Bus Ports And...