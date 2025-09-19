 Mumbai News: BMC Hosts E-Waste Management Exhibition To Promote Recycling Awareness In Curry Road
To raise awareness about electronic waste, the BMC Education Department, in collaboration with Electrofine Recycling Pvt. Ltd., is hosting an E-Waste Management Exhibition on Friday (September 19), from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, at N. M. Joshi School, Curry Road.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 07:44 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: BMC Hosts E-Waste Management Exhibition To Promote Recycling Awareness In Curry Road | File Photo

The exhibition will showcase innovative student projects on e-waste reuse, recycling, and responsible disposal. Over the past four months, BMC and the agency have collected and recycled 15,000 kg of e-waste across Mumbai.

Student-Led Initiatives

Students from municipal schools will present a variety of projects, models, and initiatives centered around e-waste at this special exhibition. These projects are based on the themes of reuse, recycling, and responsible management of electronic waste, and are designed to inspire citizens to adopt environmentally sustainable habits and foster a sense of responsible citizenship. Through practical, hands-on learning, students are gaining valuable experience and raising awareness about the environmental impact of electronic waste, said an official.

E-Waste Collection Drive

Since June, this agency, BMC's official e-waste partner, has been collecting and safely disposing of items like mobile phones, chargers, laptops, tablets, TVs, refrigerators, earphones, and modems.

E-waste is picked up from residential societies, schools, corporates, government offices, small businesses, and more. "Registered establishments get scheduled pickups and a small payment depending on the e-waste category," a civic official stated.

