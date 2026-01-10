Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: 153 Of 718 Polling Booths Declared Sensitive, Police On High Alert

153 Of 718 Polling Booths Declared Sensitive, Police On High Alert | Representational Image

Bhiwandi: One of Maharashtra’s most politically volatile and communally sensitive cities, will go to polls under heavy security cover as election authorities have identified 153 out of 718 polling booths as “sensitive”, accounting for nearly 21 per cent of all booths in the city. The move reflects growing concerns over law and order during the civic election process, especially in areas with a history of clashes, intimidation and election-day unrest.

Breakup of Polling Stations

According to official data, voting in Bhiwandi will take place across 173 polling station buildings housing a total of 718 polling booths. Of these, 146 buildings with 565 booths have been categorised as normal, while 27 buildings housing 153 booths have been marked sensitive, requiring enhanced police deployment, surveillance and preventive action.

Shantinagar Most Vulnerable

The Shantinagar Police Station jurisdiction alone accounts for 58 sensitive booths the highest in the city underlining the vulnerability of certain pockets where electoral tensions often spill over into violence or attempts to influence voters.

Sensitive Localities Listed

Several densely populated and politically charged localities have been placed under the sensitive category. These include ITI Building (Idgah area), Handi Compound (Azmi Nagar), Taware Compound, Samad Nagar, Navi Basti, Ward No. 3 Building, Shastrinagar, Bhagya Nagar, Sangam Pada, Kombadpada, MHADA Colony, Bandar Mohalla and Bhandari Compound. These areas have frequently witnessed poll-time scuffles, intimidation, crowding and allegations of strong-arm tactics in previous elections.

Police Cite Past Incidents

Police officials say that Bhiwandi’s track record during elections has made such categorisation unavoidable. “There have been repeated incidents of clashes, voter intimidation and attempts to create fear during polling in certain localities. These booths have therefore been kept under special watch to ensure free and fair voting,” a senior police officer said.

Enhanced Security Measures

In these sensitive zones, the police will deploy additional personnel, quick response teams, mobile patrols and video surveillance. Senior officers will also be stationed in vulnerable areas to respond swiftly to any disturbance and prevent escalation.

Strict Action Warning

Election authorities have made it clear that any attempt to disrupt polling threaten voters or indulge in violence will be dealt with strictly, as the administration aims to ensure that citizens can exercise their franchise without fear.

High-Voltage Civic Polls

With political temperatures running high ahead of the civic polls, the identification of sensitive booths and stepped-up security measures are being seen as crucial to maintaining peace in Bhiwandi a city where elections are often as fiercely contested on the streets as they are at the ballot box.

