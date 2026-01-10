Goa Welcomes First Charter Flight From Katowice This Season |

Mumbai: Goa marked another milestone in its international tourism outreach with the arrival of charter flight ENT 1443 from Katowice, Poland, which landed at Manohar International Airport (MOPA) at 9.30am on Friday.

The flight, carrying 189 passengers, was the first charter arrival from Katowice for the current tourist season and the second charter flight from Poland to Goa this year. The arrival was facilitated with a warm and traditional Goan welcome, reflecting the state’s continued emphasis on hospitality and visitor experience.

Rohan A. Khaunte, minister of tourism, said, “The arrival of the first charter flight from Katowice is a positive development for Goa’s international tourism sector. Poland continues to be an important source market for us, and such charter operations strengthen our efforts to diversify markets while promoting quality tourism. We remain committed to improving connectivity, ensuring seamless travel experiences, and positioning Goa as a responsible, year-round global destination.”

Kedar Naik, director of tourism, said, “Charter arrivals such as these play a vital role in sustaining international tourist inflow and supporting local stakeholders. The growing interest from Polish travellers highlights Goa’s appeal beyond its beaches, encompassing culture, wellness, hinterland experiences, and nature-based tourism. The Department will continue to work closely with airlines and tour operators to further enhance international connectivity.”

The charter flight operations from Poland reflects Goa’s growing popularity among European travellers and underscores the state’s sustained efforts to strengthen air connectivity with key source markets. The increasing interest from Polish tourists highlights Goa’s diverse tourism offerings, ranging from its renowned coastline and hinterland experiences to wellness, culture, cuisine, and nature-based tourism.

The Department of Tourism said that it continues to work closely with international tour operators, airlines, and stakeholders to expand charter connectivity and position Goa as a preferred, year-round global destination.

