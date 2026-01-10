 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Congress Candidate Pramod Narvekar Alleges Death Threat, Police Register Case
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Congress Candidate Pramod Narvekar Alleges Death Threat, Police Register Case

Congress candidate Pramod Narvekar has filed a police complaint alleging a death threat from an unidentified person who asked him to withdraw from the Mumbai BMC Elections 2026. A non-cognizable offence has been registered and police are scanning CCTV footage to trace the accused.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 12:53 AM IST
article-image
Congress candidate Pramod Narvekar alleges receiving a death threat during the Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 campaign, prompting police action in Santacruz East | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 09: Congress candidate Pramod Narvekar in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections has filed a police complaint alleging that he received a death threat from an unknown person.

Narvekar claimed he was threatened and asked to withdraw from the election and stop campaigning. The Vakola police have registered a non-cognizable offence in the matter.

Incident at campaign office

According to the police, Pramod Narvekar is the Congress candidate from Ward No. 87. On Wednesday night, after completing his election campaign, Narvekar went to his office in the Golibar Naka area of Santacruz East.

As per his complaint, an unknown person entered the office and asked him to withdraw his nomination and stop campaigning. The accused also allegedly threatened to kill him before fleeing the spot.

Police probe underway

A police officer said that based on Narvekar’s complaint, a non-cognizable offence has been registered against the unidentified person, and an investigation has been initiated. The police are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the accused.

Poll schedule

The BMC elections will be held on January 15, while the counting of votes and the announcement of results are scheduled for January 16.

