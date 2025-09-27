Attention Mumbaikars! CSMT's Platform No. 18 To Remain Closed For 80 Days From October 1 For Redevelopment Work; Find Out Which Trains Will Be Affected |

Mumbai: Train operations at platform 18 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will remain suspended for 80 days starting October 1, as the Central Railway undertakes major redevelopment work at the terminus. The block, scheduled until December 19, is part of the revamp project being executed by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA).

According to railway officials, the shutdown is required to carry out foundational work and erect safety barricades on the platform. Train services will resume only after the construction is completed and the platform is handed back for passenger use.

While suburban services will remain unaffected, long-distance trains that normally operate from Platform 18 will be reassigned to other platforms. Officials added that while maintenance windows for premium trains may be slightly tighter, passenger safety will not be compromised.

Train Adjustments & Daily Traffic

Platforms 11 to 18 at CSMT handle nearly 40 to 45 long-distance trains every day, with Platform 18 alone catering to six to eight of them. Thousands of commuters depend on it daily. Earlier this year, Platforms 12 and 13 were upgraded to accommodate 24-coach trains, which had temporarily disrupted schedules. A similar adjustment process will now take place at Platform 18 during the block.

Due to this block, two express trains will be affected. The 12112 Amravati–CSMT Express and the 11002 Ballarshah–CSMT Nandigram Express, with journeys commencing on September 30, will be short-terminated at Dadar until further notice, as reported by Mid-day. CR has appealed to passengers for cooperation, noting that the inconvenience is temporary but essential for long-term upgrades at the iconic terminus.

Mega Block Announced On Sunday

In addition to the CSMT works, CR’s Mumbai Division will also carry out a mega block on Sunday to undertake engineering and maintenance activities across the Main Line and Trans-Harbour Line.

On the Main Line, a block will be operated on the 5th and 6th lines between Vidyavihar and Thane from 8 am to 1.30 pm. As a result, several long-distance trains will face minor diversions and delays of around 10–15 minutes.

Impact on DOWN trains (LTT departures):

11055 LTT–Gorakhpur Express

11061 LTT–Jaynagar Pawan Express

16345 LTT–Thiruvananthapuram Netravati Express

17222 LTT–Kakinada Express

Impact on UP Mail/Express trains (CSMT-bound):

11010 Pune–CSMT Sinhagad Express

12124 Pune–CSMT Deccan Queen

12126 Pune–CSMT Pragati Express

12140 Nagpur–CSMT Sevagram Express

22226 Solapur–CSMT Vande Bharat Express

12321 Howrah–CSMT Mail

11012 Dhule–CSMT Express

Impact on UP LTT-bound trains:

13201 Rajgir–LTT Express

17221 Kakinada–LTT Express

12168 Banaras–LTT Superfast Express

12812 Hatia–LTT Express

The Trans-Harbour Line will also face a block between Thane and Vashi/Nerul from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm. During this period, all UP and DN services between these sections will remain suspended. Services between Thane and Vashi/Nerul/Panvel from 10:35 am to 4:07 pm (DN) and from 10:25 am to 5:09 pm (UP) have been cancelled.