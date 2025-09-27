 25-Year-Old Man Arrested At Mumbai Airport For Smoking In Flight Lavatory
The incident caused panic inside the aircraft when passengers noticed smoke coming from the lavatory during the Phuket-Mumbai flight on Friday night, an official said. Bhavya Gautam Jain, a resident of Napeansea Road in south Mumbai, was taken into custody on his arrival at the airport, he said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 12:55 PM IST
article-image
25-Year-Old Man Arrested At Mumbai Airport For Smoking In Flight Lavatory | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A 25-year-old passenger was arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here after he was found smoking in the lavatory of a flight, police said on Saturday.

About The Incident

The incident caused panic inside the aircraft when passengers noticed smoke coming from the lavatory during the Phuket-Mumbai flight on Friday night, an official said.

Bhavya Gautam Jain, a resident of Napeansea Road in south Mumbai, was taken into custody on his arrival at the airport, he said.

article-image

Jain allegedly lit a cigarette inside the plane's lavatory, the official said, adding that he was arrested under relevant sections of the Aircraft Act.

Smoking is strictly prohibited on all passenger flights under the country's aviation rules.

