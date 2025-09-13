Mumbai News: BMC To Resume Long-Delayed Road Concretisation From October

BMC to resume road concretisation in South Mumbai from October with priority on pending stretches | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC will resume its long-delayed road concretisation project in the island city starting this October. The work, stalled for nearly two years, will cover around 360 roads across South Mumbai.

Simultaneously, an equal number of roads in the western suburbs, many left partially concretised, will be taken up on priority to ease commuter inconvenience. Originally delayed due to various reasons, the full concretisation project is now expected to be completed by May 2027.

Background of the Mega Road Concretisation Project

In January 2023, the BMC issued work orders for Rs 17,000 crores mega road concretisation work across Mumbai, including South Mumbai, following an inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The contract for the island city was awarded to Roadway Solutions India Infra Ltd (RSIIL).

However, after the contractor failed to commence work for several months, the contract was terminated on November 8, 2023. A new contract worth Rs 1,300 crore was subsequently awarded in September 2024. As of May 31, concretisation of 67 roads has been completed, while work on 76 roads remains partially finished.

Key Road Stretches and Priority Areas

According to the BMC's newly launched dashboard for tracking status of road work, the civic body will begin the concretisation of 360 roads in South Mumbai starting next month.

Key stretches include Geeta Nagar approach road, Capt Prakash Pethe Road in Cuffe Parade, Marine Lines First Cross Lane, VN Road (from Kilachand Chowk to Hutatma Chowk), and Free Press Journal Marg.

In parallel, the BMC will prioritise completing 156.74 km of roads that were partially concretised and brought to a safe stage ahead of the monsoon, a senior civic official said.

Citywide Progress and Transparency Measures

Out of a total 698.73 km across 2,121 roads planned for concretisation citywide, the BMC has initiated work on 186 km across 771 roads and 208.70 km across 776 roads in the initial phases.

Additionally, work is underway on 216 roads covering 64.06 km in the western suburbs and 200 roads spanning 52.33 km in the eastern suburbs.

In response to public criticism over delays and lack of clarity in certain areas, the BMC has launched a public dashboard to improve transparency and accountability in road concretisation work.

