25th Maharashtra State & Raigad District Diwali Magazine Competition Announced To Celebrate Silver Jubilee Of Literary Excellence

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur | File Photo

Marking a major milestone in Maharashtra’s literary and cultural calendar, the 25th (Silver Jubilee) State-Level and Raigad District-Level Diwali Magazine Competition has been announced. The annual event is jointly organized by the Ramseth Thakur Social Development Board and the Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh.

“This competition is not just about prizes; it’s about keeping Maharashtra’s vibrant literary tradition alive. For 25 years, we’ve been nurturing creativity, celebrating writing, and connecting communities through culture,” said MLA Prashant Thakur, highlighting the importance of the event’s silver jubilee edition.

Attractive Prizes to Recognize Literary Excellence

The competition offers cash prizes and mementos to reward creativity and excellence in Marathi publishing.

State-Level Awards:

₹1,00,000 for the First Prize

₹50,000 for the Second Prize

₹30,000 for the Third Prize

Special Prizes: ₹15,000 each for Most Noteworthy Magazine and Best Special Issue

₹7,000 for Best Story, and ₹5,000 each for Best Poem, Satirical Cartoon, Article, Discussion, Interview, and Cover Page

“Every year, we witness incredible talent—from veteran writers to young voices finding their first platform. This Silver Jubilee year is a tribute to all of them,” said Sandeep Chavan, President of the Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh.

Separate Awards for Children’s and Digital Issues

To encourage innovation, special prizes of ₹7,500 each will be awarded for the Best Children’s Issue and Best Digital Issue.

For Raigad District-Level entries, the top prizes include:

₹40,000 for the First Prize

₹20,000 for the Second Prize

₹10,000 for the Third Prize

Two Consolation Prizes of ₹5,000 each

Additionally, ₹5,000 each will be awarded for the Best Story, Best Poem, and Best Cartoon from Raigad entries.

Encouraging Participation Across Maharashtra

“We invite editors, publishers, and creative minds from across Maharashtra to participate enthusiastically. Let this Silver Jubilee year reflect the richness of Marathi thought and imagination,” said Deepak Mhatre, Competition Coordinator.

Participants must submit two copies of their Diwali magazine along with an entry fee of ₹100 by December 15, 2025.

Submission Address:

Shri Ramseth Thakur Social Development Board,

Plot No. 475, Market Yard, Panvel, District Raigad.

For more information: Contact Anil Koli (9769409161).