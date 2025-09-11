 Mumbai News: BMC To Resume Road Concretisation Work From October 1, 574 Partially Completed Roads First On Priority
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BMC To Resume Road Concretisation Work From October 1, 574 Partially Completed Roads First On Priority

Mumbai News: BMC To Resume Road Concretisation Work From October 1, 574 Partially Completed Roads First On Priority

The road concretisation project, which was temporarily suspended during the four-month monsoon season, is set to resume next month. The BMC will first prioritise the completion of 574 roads, spanning 156.74 km, which were partially completed and secured before the onset of rains.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 07:38 AM IST
article-image
BMC to resume road concretisation work from October 1 after monsoon break | File Photo

Mumbai: The road concretisation project, which was temporarily suspended during the four-month monsoon season, is set to resume next month. The BMC will first prioritise the completion of 574 roads, spanning 156.74 km, which were partially completed and secured before the onset of rains. In addition to these, 776 new roads, covering approximately 208.70 km, will also be taken up for concretisation in the upcoming phase.

Progress Achieved So Far

So far, 49% of the total roads taken up under the BMC’s concretisation project have been completed, with nearly 64% completion recorded in the second phase.

As per civic data, over 771 roads covering 186 km have been fully completed, while 547 roads spanning 156.74 km remain partially completed. The concretisation work was halted after May 31 due to the onset of the monsoon. However, the work is now scheduled to resume from October 1, a senior civic official confirmed.

FPJ Shorts
GST Rate Cut Will Topple Cement Prices By ₹30-35 Per 50 KG Bag, Lowering Construction Cost
GST Rate Cut Will Topple Cement Prices By ₹30-35 Per 50 KG Bag, Lowering Construction Cost
Overriding Maratha Agitation, Fadnavis Is Now The Undisputed Leader
Overriding Maratha Agitation, Fadnavis Is Now The Undisputed Leader
Charlie Kirk Death: Video Shows Exact Moments When Right-Wing Activist, Trump Ally, Was Shot Dead At Utah University Event
Charlie Kirk Death: Video Shows Exact Moments When Right-Wing Activist, Trump Ally, Was Shot Dead At Utah University Event
Masik Karthigai 2025: Everything To Know About Origin, Significance, Puja Vidhi, Date And More Auspicious Day
Masik Karthigai 2025: Everything To Know About Origin, Significance, Puja Vidhi, Date And More Auspicious Day

Completion Targets for Phases I and II

"To minimise disruption for citizens, we will carry out the road concretisation work in phases. Simultaneously, roads where work has not yet commenced will also be taken up," according to an official.

Phase I of the project is targeted for completion by May 2026, while Phase II is expected to witness substantial progress, with full execution likely by the first half of 2027.

Public Dashboard for Transparency

Meanwhile, following public criticism over road concretisation work in certain areas, the BMC has launched a public dashboard to enhance transparency and accountability.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC To Launch Live Dashboard For Road Concretisation Projects, Citizens Can Track...
article-image

The portal allows citizens to track the status of the concretisation project, providing key details such as the contractor’s name, start and expected completion dates, and other relevant information for each road earmarked for concretisation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC To Resume Road Concretisation Work From October 1, 574 Partially Completed Roads...

Mumbai News: BMC To Resume Road Concretisation Work From October 1, 574 Partially Completed Roads...

Mumbai Tragedy: 36-Year-Old API’s Husband Killed In Car-Dumper Collision On Atal Setu, Driver...

Mumbai Tragedy: 36-Year-Old API’s Husband Killed In Car-Dumper Collision On Atal Setu, Driver...

Mumbai News: Water Stock At Seven Lakes Reaches 98%, Enough Until Next Monsoon

Mumbai News: Water Stock At Seven Lakes Reaches 98%, Enough Until Next Monsoon

Mumbai Hit-And-Run: 2-Year-Old Girl Killed, Brother Injured Near Lalbaugcha Raja; Driver Arrested...

Mumbai Hit-And-Run: 2-Year-Old Girl Killed, Brother Injured Near Lalbaugcha Raja; Driver Arrested...

Mumbai News: BMC Grants Shiv Sena (UBT) Permission For Dussehra Rally At Shivaji Park On October 2...

Mumbai News: BMC Grants Shiv Sena (UBT) Permission For Dussehra Rally At Shivaji Park On October 2...