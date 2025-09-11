Mumbai News: BMC To Resume Road Concretisation Work From October 1, 574 Partially Completed Roads First On Priority

BMC to resume road concretisation work from October 1 after monsoon break | File Photo

Mumbai: The road concretisation project, which was temporarily suspended during the four-month monsoon season, is set to resume next month. The BMC will first prioritise the completion of 574 roads, spanning 156.74 km, which were partially completed and secured before the onset of rains. In addition to these, 776 new roads, covering approximately 208.70 km, will also be taken up for concretisation in the upcoming phase.

Progress Achieved So Far

So far, 49% of the total roads taken up under the BMC’s concretisation project have been completed, with nearly 64% completion recorded in the second phase.

As per civic data, over 771 roads covering 186 km have been fully completed, while 547 roads spanning 156.74 km remain partially completed. The concretisation work was halted after May 31 due to the onset of the monsoon. However, the work is now scheduled to resume from October 1, a senior civic official confirmed.

Completion Targets for Phases I and II

"To minimise disruption for citizens, we will carry out the road concretisation work in phases. Simultaneously, roads where work has not yet commenced will also be taken up," according to an official.

Phase I of the project is targeted for completion by May 2026, while Phase II is expected to witness substantial progress, with full execution likely by the first half of 2027.

Public Dashboard for Transparency

Meanwhile, following public criticism over road concretisation work in certain areas, the BMC has launched a public dashboard to enhance transparency and accountability.

Also Watch:

The portal allows citizens to track the status of the concretisation project, providing key details such as the contractor’s name, start and expected completion dates, and other relevant information for each road earmarked for concretisation.

