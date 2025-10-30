Mumbai Tragedy: 22-Year-Old Ghatkopar Resident Dies In Drunk-Driving Crash At Chembur's Tilak Nagar; Friend Injured

22-Year-Old Ghatkopar Resident Dies In Drunk-Driving Crash At Chembur's Tilak Nagar; Friend Injured | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 22-year-old man, identified as Varun Prasad Kamble, a resident of Ramabai Colony, Ghatkopar (East), died in a road accident at Tilak Nagar, Chembur, early Tuesday morning. His friend, Abhijeet Mangesh Sapkal, 20, sustained multiple injuries in the crash.

Sequence Of Events Leading To The Crash

According to the statement given by the injured Sapkal to the Tilak Nagar police, both he and Kamble were unemployed at the time of the incident. Sapkal had previously worked at Garden Hotel in Bandra-Kurla Complex, while Kamble was employed with a diamond company in Andheri before taking a month-long leave.

According to the FIR, on the evening of October 27, around 7 to 8 p.m., the duo borrowed their friend Rahul Binde’s NTorq scooter (MH-03-DH-4705) and went drinking at Nokia Bar on P.L. Lokhande Marg, Chembur. Kamble was allegedly already intoxicated when he arrived. They were later joined by three other friends at the bar. The group also visited another establishment, Sridevi Bar, located opposite the first one.

After returning to their neighborhood around 12.30 a.m., the friends chatted for a while before dispersing. Kamble and Sapkal then decided to ride to Kurla (West) for a late-night snack of bhurji pav. At around 2 a.m. on October 28, the two reached the Kohinoor area in Kurla (West) but couldn’t find any food stalls open.

Crash On LTT Bridge

Kamble then insisted on driving the scooter, to which Sapkal agreed. While returning towards Ramabai Colony, at around 2.30 a.m., Kamble lost control of the vehicle on the LTT Bridge, SCLR Road, Tilak Nagar, and the scooter skidded after hitting a road divider.

Sapkal sustained injuries to his head, hands, shoulders, leg, and nose, while Kamble, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered a severe head injury and fell unconscious. Both were rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared Kamble brought dead.

Case Registered Under BNS And MV Acts

The Tilak Nagar police have registered a case based on Sapkal’s complaint. Kamble has been booked posthumously under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, for rash and negligent driving under the influence of alcohol, leading to his own death and injuries to another person.

