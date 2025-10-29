 Mumbai Tragedy: 81-Year-Old Woman Dies After Speeding BEST Bus Hits Her In Mulund; Driver Booked For Negligence
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Tragedy: 81-Year-Old Woman Dies After Speeding BEST Bus Hits Her In Mulund; Driver Booked For Negligence

Mumbai Tragedy: 81-Year-Old Woman Dies After Speeding BEST Bus Hits Her In Mulund; Driver Booked For Negligence

An 81-year-old woman, Usha Jamnadas Kherani, tragically lost her life on October 28 after being hit by a speeding BEST bus on P.K. Road, Mulund West. Kherani was on her way to the Bileshwar Mahadev Temple for prayers around 10:20 a.m., when the accident occurred. The bus driver, Aniket Balaram Ambre, 34, has been charged, and the Mulund police are investigating the case.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 08:54 PM IST
article-image
Mulund police have booked a BEST bus driver after an 81-year-old woman was killed in a road accident on P.K. Road | Representational Image

Mumbai: An 81-year-old woman, Usha Jamnadas Kherani, tragically lost her life on October 28 after being hit by a speeding BEST bus on P.K. Road, Mulund West.

Kherani was on her way to the Bileshwar Mahadev Temple for prayers around 10:20 a.m., when the accident occurred. The bus driver, Aniket Balaram Ambre, 34, has been charged, and the Mulund police are investigating the case.

Bus Struck Victim, Causing Fatal Injuries

According to the police, the bus (MH 01 EM 3879), driven by Aniket Ambre, struck her with force, running over her left arm and leg. She was rushed to Agrawal Hospital by the Mulund police but was declared dead on arrival. Family friend Rashmin Kothari was the first to inform Kherani’s relatives about the accident, the police said.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2025: Lottery To Determine Reservation To Be Drawn On November 11, Final List To Be Published On November 28
BMC Elections 2025: Lottery To Determine Reservation To Be Drawn On November 11, Final List To Be Published On November 28
Florida Governor DeSantis Orders End Of H-1B Visa Use In State Universities
Florida Governor DeSantis Orders End Of H-1B Visa Use In State Universities
IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal: Will Shafali Verma Be Included In Team India's Playing XI Against Australia?
IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal: Will Shafali Verma Be Included In Team India's Playing XI Against Australia?
US President Donald Trump Expects ‘Great Deal’ With China During APEC Summit
US President Donald Trump Expects ‘Great Deal’ With China During APEC Summit

Driver Arrested; Case Registered Under BNS & MV Act

The Mulund police have taken the bus driver into custody and registered a case under Sections 106(1) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act. The complaint alleges that the driver operated the bus negligently and at high speed, resulting in Usha Kherani’s death.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Blue Dart Deliveryman Dies After Being Run Over By Speeding Bus On JVLR,...
article-image

Complaint Filed By Victim’s Son

The complaint was lodged by Dhiren Jamnadas Kherani, 59, who runs a transport business and resides with his wife, Sangita, 55, and his mother, Usha, at Prakash Kunj, N.S. Road, Mulund West.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BMC Elections 2025: Lottery To Determine Reservation To Be Drawn On November 11, Final List To Be...

BMC Elections 2025: Lottery To Determine Reservation To Be Drawn On November 11, Final List To Be...

Maharashtra Signs Historic $2 Billion MoU With Abu Dhabi Ports To Boost Maritime Sector

Maharashtra Signs Historic $2 Billion MoU With Abu Dhabi Ports To Boost Maritime Sector

Palghar Tragedy: 3-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Swimming Pool At Private Club In Virar

Palghar Tragedy: 3-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Swimming Pool At Private Club In Virar

Maharashtra SEC Issues Guidelines To Verify Duplicate Voters Ahead Of Local Body Polls

Maharashtra SEC Issues Guidelines To Verify Duplicate Voters Ahead Of Local Body Polls

Navi Mumbai Crime News: Ulwe Spa Busted For Running Sex Racket Under Guise Of Massage Services; Four...

Navi Mumbai Crime News: Ulwe Spa Busted For Running Sex Racket Under Guise Of Massage Services; Four...