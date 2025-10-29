Mumbai Tragedy: 81-Year-Old Woman Dies After Speeding BEST Bus Hits Her In Mulund; Driver Booked For Negligence

Mulund police have booked a BEST bus driver after an 81-year-old woman was killed in a road accident on P.K. Road | Representational Image

Mumbai: An 81-year-old woman, Usha Jamnadas Kherani, tragically lost her life on October 28 after being hit by a speeding BEST bus on P.K. Road, Mulund West.

Kherani was on her way to the Bileshwar Mahadev Temple for prayers around 10:20 a.m., when the accident occurred. The bus driver, Aniket Balaram Ambre, 34, has been charged, and the Mulund police are investigating the case.

Bus Struck Victim, Causing Fatal Injuries

According to the police, the bus (MH 01 EM 3879), driven by Aniket Ambre, struck her with force, running over her left arm and leg. She was rushed to Agrawal Hospital by the Mulund police but was declared dead on arrival. Family friend Rashmin Kothari was the first to inform Kherani’s relatives about the accident, the police said.

Driver Arrested; Case Registered Under BNS & MV Act

The Mulund police have taken the bus driver into custody and registered a case under Sections 106(1) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act. The complaint alleges that the driver operated the bus negligently and at high speed, resulting in Usha Kherani’s death.

Also Watch:

Complaint Filed By Victim’s Son

The complaint was lodged by Dhiren Jamnadas Kherani, 59, who runs a transport business and resides with his wife, Sangita, 55, and his mother, Usha, at Prakash Kunj, N.S. Road, Mulund West.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/