Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Rejects Lease Renewal Of Jijabhoy Trust Land In Mazgaon, Orders Refund Of Payments

In a significant decision safeguarding valuable government land in Mazgaon, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has rejected the proposal to renew the government lease granted to the Jijabhoy Trust, directing officials to refund any payments made incorrectly by the trust or developers. The move effectively prevents potential misuse of prime land worth several crores.

Decision taken during high-level meeting

The matter was reviewed in a meeting chaired by Revenue Minister Bawankule, attended by MLAs Sachin Ahir and Amol Mitkari, Mumbai City District Collector Anchal Goyal (via video conference), and other senior officials.

Lease details of the Mazgaon property

The lease pertained to government properties—Land No. 365 (725.76 sq. m.) and Land No. 369 (9,154.10 sq. m.)—previously allotted to the Jijabhoy Trust in Mazgaon. The trust had delayed its lease renewal payment, which was later mistakenly paid by a private firm, Aikya Realty Pvt. Ltd., to the government.

Refund and suspension of lease renewal

According to an ordinance dated September 24, 2025, the Revenue Department ordered that the incorrect payment be refunded and the lease renewal be temporarily suspended pending further review.

MLA Sachin Ahir demands government control

During the meeting, MLA Sachin Ahir urged authorities to bring the properties directly under government control and auction them transparently, warning that certain traders might attempt to encroach on the land under the pretext of the trust’s ownership.

Minister Bawankule’s firm stance

Reiterating the government’s position, Minister Bawankule emphasized that the lease will not be renewed, and any future applications related to the property would only be considered after a comprehensive review by the Revenue Department.