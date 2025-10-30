 Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Rejects Lease Renewal Of Jijabhoy Trust Land In Mazgaon, Orders Refund Of Payments
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiRevenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Rejects Lease Renewal Of Jijabhoy Trust Land In Mazgaon, Orders Refund Of Payments

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Rejects Lease Renewal Of Jijabhoy Trust Land In Mazgaon, Orders Refund Of Payments

The matter was reviewed in a meeting chaired by Revenue Minister Bawankule, attended by MLAs Sachin Ahir and Amol Mitkari, Mumbai City District Collector Anchal Goyal (via video conference), and other senior officials.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 04:35 AM IST
article-image

In a significant decision safeguarding valuable government land in Mazgaon, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has rejected the proposal to renew the government lease granted to the Jijabhoy Trust, directing officials to refund any payments made incorrectly by the trust or developers. The move effectively prevents potential misuse of prime land worth several crores.

Decision taken during high-level meeting

The matter was reviewed in a meeting chaired by Revenue Minister Bawankule, attended by MLAs Sachin Ahir and Amol Mitkari, Mumbai City District Collector Anchal Goyal (via video conference), and other senior officials.

Lease details of the Mazgaon property

FPJ Shorts
Bengaluru Road Rage: Couple Ram Car Into Delivery Agent’s Bike After Minor Graze; Biker Dies On Spot Near JP Nagar (Video)
Bengaluru Road Rage: Couple Ram Car Into Delivery Agent’s Bike After Minor Graze; Biker Dies On Spot Near JP Nagar (Video)
Fake 'Minister’s PA' Entry At Mumbai CP’s Janata Darbar Sparks Cheating Case; Crime Branch Probes Fraud Link
Fake 'Minister’s PA' Entry At Mumbai CP’s Janata Darbar Sparks Cheating Case; Crime Branch Probes Fraud Link
Uttar Pradesh Skill Mission To Hold Monthly ITI Placement Drives Across Districts, Deloitte India To Assist In Industry Linkages
Uttar Pradesh Skill Mission To Hold Monthly ITI Placement Drives Across Districts, Deloitte India To Assist In Industry Linkages
Maharashtra Civic, Local Body Polls: SEC Seeks ₹200 Crore For 1 Lakh New EVMs; Elections By January-End
Maharashtra Civic, Local Body Polls: SEC Seeks ₹200 Crore For 1 Lakh New EVMs; Elections By January-End

The lease pertained to government properties—Land No. 365 (725.76 sq. m.) and Land No. 369 (9,154.10 sq. m.)—previously allotted to the Jijabhoy Trust in Mazgaon. The trust had delayed its lease renewal payment, which was later mistakenly paid by a private firm, Aikya Realty Pvt. Ltd., to the government.

Refund and suspension of lease renewal

According to an ordinance dated September 24, 2025, the Revenue Department ordered that the incorrect payment be refunded and the lease renewal be temporarily suspended pending further review.

MLA Sachin Ahir demands government control

During the meeting, MLA Sachin Ahir urged authorities to bring the properties directly under government control and auction them transparently, warning that certain traders might attempt to encroach on the land under the pretext of the trust’s ownership.

Read Also
Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Devendra Fadnavis, Gauri Spratt Attend Paani Foundation's 'Farmer Cup 2024'...
article-image

Minister Bawankule’s firm stance

Reiterating the government’s position, Minister Bawankule emphasized that the lease will not be renewed, and any future applications related to the property would only be considered after a comprehensive review by the Revenue Department.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fake 'Minister’s PA' Entry At Mumbai CP’s Janata Darbar Sparks Cheating Case; Crime Branch...

Fake 'Minister’s PA' Entry At Mumbai CP’s Janata Darbar Sparks Cheating Case; Crime Branch...

Maharashtra Civic, Local Body Polls: SEC Seeks ₹200 Crore For 1 Lakh New EVMs; Elections By...

Maharashtra Civic, Local Body Polls: SEC Seeks ₹200 Crore For 1 Lakh New EVMs; Elections By...

Mumbai Road Rage: 61-Year-Old Thane Doctor’s Car Windows Smashed On Eastern Express Highway

Mumbai Road Rage: 61-Year-Old Thane Doctor’s Car Windows Smashed On Eastern Express Highway

Fake BARC Scientist Case: Delhi Police Nab Main Accused’s Brother With Forged Passports

Fake BARC Scientist Case: Delhi Police Nab Main Accused’s Brother With Forged Passports

Man Posing As Central Minister’s PA Enters Mumbai Police Chief’s Office; Held For Cheating

Man Posing As Central Minister’s PA Enters Mumbai Police Chief’s Office; Held For Cheating