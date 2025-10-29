Maharashtra Expands Protocol Department To Include FDI, Diaspora Affairs & International Outreach Divisions

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

In a move to strengthen Maharashtra’s global presence, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has approved the expansion of the Protocol Sub-Department under the General Administration Department (GAD) to include three new divisions Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Diaspora Affairs, and International Outreach.

The decision, taken in a recent Cabinet meeting, aims to enhance the state’s engagement with international investors, promote cooperation across borders, and strengthen connections with the Marathi diaspora worldwide. The expansion will also facilitate progress in foreign trade, employment generation, cultural exchange, and tourism.

Administrative Restructuring and New Designations

As part of the restructuring, the designation of Secretary and Chief Protocol Officer has been revised to Secretary (Protocol, Foreign Direct Investment, Diaspora Affairs, and International Outreach). The Cabinet also approved the formation of three new functional units one each for FDI, Diaspora Affairs, and International Outreach.

Currently, the Protocol Sub-Department has three operational divisions. With the addition of these units, the total will rise to six. To manage the expanded functions, 23 new posts have been sanctioned, increasing the department’s total strength to 62 positions.

Expanded Scope: From Diplomacy to Global Investment

The newly expanded department will oversee a broad portfolio, including:

Protocol and diplomatic relations

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) facilitation

Coordination with embassies and high commissions

Management of foreign loans and international funds

Promotion of finance, trade, and technology collaboration

Engagement with overseas Maharashtrian communities

Cultural and academic exchange initiatives

Promotion of international tourism

Facilitation of foreign employment opportunities

Global publicity for Maharashtra’s initiatives

CM Fadnavis: Strengthening Maharashtra’s Global Footprint

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the decision will position Maharashtra as a leading destination for foreign investment and global cooperation.

“This expansion will help the state attract greater foreign investment, deepen international partnerships, and proactively engage with the global Marathi community. It reflects our vision to make Maharashtra a globally connected and investment-friendly state,” Fadnavis stated.