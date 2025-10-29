 Navi Mumbai Crime: Panvel Man Arrested For Strangling 55-Year-Old Neighbour Over ₹40,000 Loan Dispute
The Panvel City Police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly strangling his 55-year-old neighbour to death in Kundevahal, Panvel, following a dispute over a Rs 40,000 loan. The accused, identified as Mohammed Sameer Allauddin Ansari, killed Sangeeta Namdeo Mhatre at her residence on the night of October 24 and later fled with her gold ornaments.

Updated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 02:39 AM IST
All-women police team from Panvel City Police arrests 23-year-old man for murdering neighbour over loan dispute

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel City Police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly strangling his 55-year-old neighbour to death in Kundevahal, Panvel, following a dispute over a Rs 40,000 loan.

The accused, identified as Mohammed Sameer Allauddin Ansari, killed Sangeeta Namdeo Mhatre at her residence on the night of October 24 and later fled with her gold ornaments.

Murder Discovered The Next Morning

The crime came to light the next morning when Mhatre was found dead in her home. Preliminary investigation revealed that she had been strangled and her jewellery stolen. With no CCTV footage or eyewitnesses in the area, the murder posed a major challenge to the investigating officers.

All-Women Police Team Cracked The Case

An all-women police investigation team was formed under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner of Police Bhausaheb Dhole and Senior Police Inspector Nitin Thakre. The team conducted a detailed probe, questioning around 30 local residents. Based on the evidence gathered, suspicion fell on Ansari.

Accused Confessed During Interrogation

During interrogation, the accused initially denied involvement but later confessed to the crime. Police said he had lent Rs 40,000 to Mhatre, and when she failed to repay the amount, he confronted her at her home. A heated argument broke out, during which he strangled her in anger and stole her gold jewellery to mislead investigators.

Investigation Led By Female Officers

The investigation team — led by Assistant Police Inspectors Pragya Mundhe, Sarika Zanjurne, and Pravin Fadtare, along with PSIs Vinod Labhade, Hazrat Pathan, and Priyanka Shinde — tracked the accused using technical analysis and field intelligence.

Murder And Theft Case Registered

A case of murder and theft has been registered against Ansari under relevant sections. "The accused is in custody and further investigation is underway to recover the stolen jewellery and verify if he was involved in any other offences," an officer said.

