Navi Mumbai Crime: Taloja Farmhouse Manager Arrested For Secretly Filming Women Through Hidden Bathroom Cameras

Taloja Farmhouse Manager Arrested For Secretly Filming Women Through Hidden Bathroom Cameras | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A manager of a farmhouse in Taloja-Dhansar has been arrested for secretly filming women through hidden cameras installed in the bathrooms. The incident came to light when women visiting the farmhouse for a party discovered the cameras.

Accused identified as manager of Riryans Farmhouse

The accused, identified as Manoj Bhagwan Chaudhary (35), a resident of Ranjanpada in Kharghar Sector 27, had been managing the Riryans Farmhouse for the past few months. During this period, he allegedly installed spy cameras in two bathrooms and recorded videos of women and young girls while they were bathing or changing clothes.

Women raise alarm after spotting camera in bathroom

According to police, the incident occurred on October 25, when a family group of four to five women and girls had visited the farmhouse for a party. In the evening, some of them noticed an electronic device in the bathroom and, upon checking, found it to be a hidden camera. They immediately alerted the Taloja Police, who reached the spot and inspected the premises.

Police recover DVR with objectionable footage

During the inspection, police found hidden cameras in both bathrooms, along with a DVR device that stored recordings of women in compromising situations. The equipment and the accused’s mobile phone were seized.

Case registered under BNS and IT Act

“The accused has been booked under Section 77 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66(E) of the IT Act. His phone and DVR have been seized, and we are verifying whether the recorded clips were uploaded or shared online,” said a police officer from Taloja Police Station.

