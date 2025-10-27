Amit Shah Launches Deep-Sea Fishing Boat Distribution In Mumbai; Cooperative Model To Boost Fishermen’s Income

Through the cooperative movement, the dairy and sugar industries have brought immense prosperity to both the state and the nation. Similarly, an ecosystem based on cooperative principles will be developed over the next five years to bring prosperity to India’s fisheries sector, said Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah at an event in Mumbai on Monday.

Deep-Sea Boats Distributed Under PM Matsya Sampada Yojana

The event marked the distribution and inauguration of deep-sea fishing boats to cooperative societies under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), jointly implemented by the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) and the State Department of Fisheries. The ceremony was held at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai.

Present at the event were Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane, Union Minister of State for Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, State Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil, Minister of State for Home and Cooperation Pankaj Bhoyar, Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, and Fisheries Department Secretary Ramaswamy N.

Two boats suitable for deep-sea fishing, along with certification, were distributed to cooperative societies. Raju Chavan, President of Jai Malhar Fisheries Cooperative Society, and Devaraj Chavan, its Director, received the keys and certificates. Dignitaries also inspected the boats.

Shah Highlights Cooperative Approach to Fishermen’s Welfare

Minister Shah stated that although only two boats are being distributed initially, the scheme will significantly benefit fishermen in the coming years. The initiative will enhance India’s fishery potential and directly improve the livelihood of fishing communities.

Currently, 14 boats are being provided to cooperative societies in Maharashtra under the scheme, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a target to deploy at least 200 boats over the next five years. Each boat can remain at sea for 25 days and catch up to 20 tonnes of fish. A large mother ship will collect fish from these vessels and transport them to shore, ensuring profits reach fishermen directly.

Shah said India’s 1,199 km-long coastline holds immense potential, and the government aims to ensure that this potential benefits poor fishermen.

He emphasised that cooperation is the most effective way to ensure profits reach hardworking individuals — whether in dairy, sugar, or fisheries. “True human-centred GDP can only be achieved through the spirit of cooperation. A prosperous nation is built when every family prospers,” Shah said.

Government to Build Fisheries Infrastructure and Export Facilities

Shah added that the Central Government, through collaboration between the Ministry of Fisheries and the Ministry of Cooperation, is preparing plans to set up processing units, cold storage facilities, export centres, and large collection vessels. These will support rural development in fishing regions and ensure fishermen gain directly from export profits.

Fadnavis: Maharashtra Leads in Blue Economy Development

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Prime Minister Modi has promoted the Blue Economy through several initiatives, leading Maharashtra to take a leadership role in building new fishing harbours, ecosystems, and vessel infrastructure. Over the past few years, Maharashtra has recorded a 45% increase in fish production, the highest in the country. The goal for the next five years is to make Maharashtra the number one state in fisheries, he added.

Fadnavis also noted that linking PMMSY with the Cooperation Department has enabled fishermen’s cooperatives to access NCDC-backed loans and subsidies for acquiring deep-sea vessels. This will help reduce overfishing near the shore and promote sustainable fishing practices.

He pointed out that India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) offers vast opportunities for developing a strong marine economy. Through cooperative initiatives, fishermen can now target high-value species such as tuna, skipjack, and albacore, benefiting both domestic and export markets.

Nitesh Rane: State Poised to Become Fisheries Leader

Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane stated that the state government has granted fisheries the status of an agricultural activity. The use of artificial intelligence, financial support for fishermen, and the construction of new harbours have led to a 47% increase in fish production.

Over the past 11 months, the state government has implemented 26 schemes through the Fisheries Department to enhance the livelihoods of those engaged in freshwater and marine fishing. “With the cooperation of the Centre and state departments, Maharashtra will witness a fisheries revolution,” Rane said.

Among those present were Fisheries Commissioner Kishore Tawade, Union Fisheries Secretary Abhilash Lekhi, Union Cooperation Secretary Ashish Kumar Bhutani, and State Cooperation Department Principal Secretary Pravin Darade. Mr. Bhutani delivered the welcome address, while Secretary Ramaswamy N. proposed the vote of thanks.