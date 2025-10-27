'Very Painful And Unfortunate': Lavni Performance At NCP Office In Nagpur Sparks Embarrassment For Ajit Pawar-Led Party

A Lavni performance at the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) office in Nagpur led to a huge embarrassment for the Ajit Pawar-led party, an ally in the BJP-led Mahayuti government.

Taking potshots, the NCP (SP) executive chief and MP Supriya Sule termed the incident as very painful and unfortunate.

A video of the performance that went viral on social media forced the party state unit chief MP Sunil Tatkare to order a written clarification within seven days from the city NCP chief Anil Ahirkar. This is damaging the party image, Tatkare said.

The person who can be seen performing the lavni dance is a party office-bearer and a lavni artiste, Ahirkar told media persons. “It was like a family event enjoyed by the party workers, including me. There was nothing wrong with it, but the media portrayed it in the wrong way,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, the NCP has said the lavni performance took place during a Diwali Milan programme on October 26, and it was not a public event.

Reacting to it, Sule asked, “We are a political party meant to serve people. Today, farmers' lives have been destroyed. This is not the culture of any political party”.

Senior NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel said the party has taken a serious note of the performance and assured appropriate action against those responsible.